Online Grocery Shoppers Seek Deeper Digital Engagement

More than 70% of U.S. consumers said they have shopped for groceries online.

More than seven in 10 U.S. consumers have shopped for groceries online, but a large number of shoppers said they are holding back from deeper digital engagement due to "persistent friction" in the experience.

A new survey from VTEX, an enterprise digital commerce platform, found that shoppers prefer to buy directly from a grocer's owned digital channels (52%), expect loyalty programs to be accessible via mobile apps (45%), and want personalization that reflects their household needs (65%).

Deterrents to further expansion of online grocery shopping include fees, poor visibility, and a lack of control over selecting fresh produce.

"The modern grocery shopper expects the same ease, clarity, and control online that they've always experienced in-store," said Daniela Jurado, executive vice president of North America at VTEX. "The challenge, and opportunity, for grocers is to eliminate friction without adding operational complexity. That's exactly what unified commerce makes possible."