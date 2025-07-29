 Skip to main content

Online Grocery Shoppers Seek Deeper Digital Engagement

Consumer survey from VTEX reveals new opportunities for grocers to expand their digital shopping offerings
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Online Shopping
More than 70% of U.S. consumers said they have shopped for groceries online.

More than seven in 10 U.S. consumers have shopped for groceries online, but a large number of shoppers said they are holding back from deeper digital engagement due to "persistent friction" in the experience.

A new survey from VTEX, an enterprise digital commerce platform, found that shoppers prefer to buy directly from a grocer's owned digital channels (52%), expect loyalty programs to be accessible via mobile apps (45%), and want personalization that reflects their household needs (65%).

Deterrents to further expansion of online grocery shopping include fees, poor visibility, and a lack of control over selecting fresh produce.

"The modern grocery shopper expects the same ease, clarity, and control online that they've always experienced in-store," said Daniela Jurado, executive vice president of North America at VTEX. "The challenge, and opportunity, for grocers is to eliminate friction without adding operational complexity. That's exactly what unified commerce makes possible."

Key findings:

  • Consumers trust grocers' digital channels over third parties: 52% shop via grocers' apps or websites, compared to just 27% using national delivery apps.
  • Shoppers are already digital, just not fully converted: 69% of respondents shop online for groceries at least occasionally, and 30% do up to a quarter of all grocery shopping online.
  • Price and fees remain major deterrents: 54% cite service fees as a major deterrent, and 49% are discouraged by unexpected costs at checkout.
  • Loyalty lives online: 79% of shoppers use loyalty or rewards programs, and nearly half prefer digital versions.
  • Personalization is expected: 65% are interested in personalized online grocery experiences based on their needs or history.

Today's grocery shopper also expects a digital experience that matches the clarity and trust they've long associated with physical stores. From branded content to personalized product recommendations and seamless loyalty integration, shoppers want their digital carts to feel like their neighborhood store.

"Grocers can't afford to treat e-commerce as an add-on," added Jurado. "When consumers prefer your website over third-party marketplace apps and want a more personalized journey, that's your opportunity to own the experience. Unified commerce is how you deliver it at scale and without complexity."

This survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by VTEX and conducted by Dynata in July 2025.

This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.

