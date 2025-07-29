Online Grocery Shoppers Seek Deeper Digital Engagement
Key findings:
- Consumers trust grocers' digital channels over third parties: 52% shop via grocers' apps or websites, compared to just 27% using national delivery apps.
- Shoppers are already digital, just not fully converted: 69% of respondents shop online for groceries at least occasionally, and 30% do up to a quarter of all grocery shopping online.
- Price and fees remain major deterrents: 54% cite service fees as a major deterrent, and 49% are discouraged by unexpected costs at checkout.
- Loyalty lives online: 79% of shoppers use loyalty or rewards programs, and nearly half prefer digital versions.
- Personalization is expected: 65% are interested in personalized online grocery experiences based on their needs or history.
Today's grocery shopper also expects a digital experience that matches the clarity and trust they've long associated with physical stores. From branded content to personalized product recommendations and seamless loyalty integration, shoppers want their digital carts to feel like their neighborhood store.
"Grocers can't afford to treat e-commerce as an add-on," added Jurado. "When consumers prefer your website over third-party marketplace apps and want a more personalized journey, that's your opportunity to own the experience. Unified commerce is how you deliver it at scale and without complexity."
This survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was commissioned by VTEX and conducted by Dynata in July 2025.
This article was originally published by sister brand Store Brands.