OMNIFoods, Dot Foods Become Distribution Partners

OMNIFoods, maker of 100% plant-based OMNI Pork and OMNI Seafood products, will soon be available in even more restaurants and stores across the United States, thanks to a partnership with Dot Foods Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor.

In the first phase, beginning this month, the OMNI product lineup at Dot Foods will consist of OMNI Ground, OMNI Strips, OMNI Luncheon and OMNI Tuna, with the addition of OMNI Classic Fillet, OMNI Golden Fillet, OMNI Ocean Burger, OMNI Golden Sticks, and OMNI Crab-Style Cake in October.

“We are thrilled with this new opportunity to provide our great-tasting OMNI products to foodservice operators and their customers throughout the country,” noted David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong-based Green Monday Holdings and its food innovation arm, OMNIFoods. “Based on the success that OMNI has had within the foodservice sector, we anticipate continued enthusiasm and demand from vegans and flexitarians, and we look forward to all that our partnership with Dot Foods will deliver for our delicious, versatile and high-quality plant-based products.”

Dot services distributors across the foodservice, supermarket, convenience, drug and alternate channels. With access to so many outlets in the food industry, OMNI can now be sourced with a one-case minimum and two-day lead-time through Dot, eliminating operational hurdles and providing efficiencies to the truckload supply chain, saving costs, and boosting net profitability. Dot’s extensive network will make the plant-based products more widely accessible.

Having launched in the United States last year at Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide, OMNI Ground, OMNI Strips and OMNI Luncheon can now be purchased at numerous grocery stores across New York City and from such online retailers as Besties Vegan Paradise and FreshDirect.

Mount Sterling, Ill.-based Dot carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers. Through its Dot Transportation Inc. affiliate, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot currently operates 12 U. S. distribution centers.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect is owned by Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, whose American business, Ahold Delhaize USA, operates more than 2,000 stores in 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100. Phoenix-based Sprouts, employing approximately 31,000 associates at 378 stores in 23 states, is No. 53 on PG’s list.