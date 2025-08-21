Omnichannel Offerings Drive ‘Strong’ Walmart Q2

Walmart Inc. has issued second-quarter results showing strong revenue growth for each of the company’s business segments. Globally, e-commerce increased 25%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace, with digital mix up across all segments. Meanwhile, Walmart U.S. comp sales were up 4.6%,with solid growth in grocery and health and wellness.

Other highlights of the quarter included:

Revenue of $177.4 billion, up 4.8%, or 5.6% in constant currency

Global advertising business growth of 46%, including Vizio ; Walmart Connect in the United States up 31%

Membership and other income up 5.4%, including 15.3% growth in membership income worldwide

Gross margin rate up 4 basis points, led by Walmart U.S.

Operating income decrease by $0.7 billion, or 8.2%, affected by discrete legal and restructuring costs; adjusted operating income up 0.4% in constant currency, due to strong sales and continued execution on the company’s financial framework; growth also affected by about 560 basis points from higher self-insured general liability claims expense

Adjusted EPS of 68 cents, excluding the effect, net of tax, of a net gain of 26 cents on equity and other investments, 5 cents from charges related to certain legal matters and 1 cent from business restructuring charges

“The top-line momentum we have in our business comes from how we’re innovating and executing,” noted Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. “Connecting with our customers and members through digital experiences is helping to drive our business, and the way we’re deploying AI will make these experiences even better. We’re people-led and tech-powered, and I love how our associates continue to drive change and results for our company.”

At Walmart U.S., strong sales growth reflected share gains across key categories as consumers responded to the greater convenience of e-commerce/omnichannel offerings as well as to more pricing rollbacks. E-commerce sales saw 26% growth, with sales through store-fulfilled delivery channels rising nearly 50%.

Momentum in advertising continued, including a 31% increase in Walmart Connect sales (ex-Vizio). The gross profit rate rose 26 basis points, with membership income up by double digits. An operating income increase of 2.0% was attributed by Walmart to strong inventory management and improved e-commerce economics, aided by continued improvement in business mix, although largely offset by a 620-basis-point headwind from increased self-insured general liability claims expense.

Walmart International posted Q2 net sales growth to $32.7 billion in constant currency, led by China, Walmex and Flipkart, transaction counts and unit volumes up across markets. There was continued strength in food and consumables and general merchandise, and e-commerce sales were up 22%.

Its advertising business grew 15%, led by Flipkart. The segment’s operating income decline in constant currency was affected by strategic growth investments in India, Canada and Mexico, and currency rate fluctuations adversely affected sales by $1.5 billion and operating income by $0.1 billion.