Omnichannel Offerings Drive ‘Strong’ Walmart Q2
For Sam’s Club U.S., sales strength was led by grocery and health and wellness, as well as continued growth in general merchandise sales. The segment’s comp sales momentum (up 5.9 % excluding fuel) was driven by higher units and continued strength in transaction, while e-commerce sales were up 26%. Membership income grew 7.6%, with steady growth in member counts, renewal rates and Plus members.
However, operating income was negatively affected by $80 million from strategic supply chain reorganization charges, and adjusted operating income growth was negatively affected by around 710 basis points from higher general liability claims expense.
Looking ahead, Walmart has issued guidance for the third quarter, with net sales expected to increase 3.75% to 4.75% and operating income to increase 3.0% to 6.0%, both in constant currency. For fiscal year 2026, the company has raised the outlook for its net sales growth to 3.75% to 4.75% and adjusted EPS to $2.52 to $2.62. Adjusted operating income guidance remains unchanged from a range of 3.5% to 5.5%.
Although noting the “outliers” to the second quarter of higher general liability and workers compensation claims, litigation, and restructuring, a Walmart spokeswoman noted, “We feel good about the underlying performance of the business and are raising our sales guidance and maintaining our profit guidance.”
In response to the current period of economic uncertainty, Walmart is “playing offense and are opportunistically investing in areas to improve our value proposition,” according to the spokeswoman, including 30% more price rollbacks in grocery and a robust back-to-school campaign.
Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century.