Omnichannel Offerings Drive ‘Strong’ Walmart Q2

Company’s global e-commerce sales up 25%
Walmart touts its business as "people-led and tech-powered."

Walmart Inc. has issued second-quarter results showing strong revenue growth for each of the company’s business segments. Globally, e-commerce increased 25%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery and marketplace, with digital mix up across all segments. Meanwhile, Walmart U.S. comp sales were up 4.6%,with solid growth in grocery and health and wellness

Other highlights of the quarter included:

  • Revenue of $177.4 billion, up 4.8%, or 5.6% in constant currency
  • Global advertising business growth of 46%, including Vizio; Walmart Connect in the United States up 31%
  • Membership and other income up 5.4%, including 15.3% growth in membership income worldwide
  • Gross margin rate up 4 basis points, led by Walmart U.S.
  • Operating income decrease by $0.7 billion, or 8.2%, affected by discrete legal and restructuring costs; adjusted operating income up 0.4% in constant currency, due to strong sales and continued execution on the company’s financial framework; growth also affected by about 560 basis points from higher self-insured general liability claims expense
  • Adjusted EPS of 68 cents, excluding the effect, net of tax, of a net gain of 26 cents on equity and other investments, 5 cents from charges related to certain legal matters and 1 cent from business restructuring charges

“The top-line momentum we have in our business comes from how we’re innovating and executing,” noted Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. “Connecting with our customers and members through digital experiences is helping to drive our business, and the way we’re deploying AI will make these experiences even better. We’re people-led and tech-powered, and I love how our associates continue to drive change and results for our company.”

At Walmart U.S., strong sales growth reflected share gains across key categories as consumers responded to the greater convenience of e-commerce/omnichannel offerings as well as to more pricing rollbacks. E-commerce sales saw 26% growth, with sales through store-fulfilled delivery channels rising nearly 50%.

Momentum in advertising continued, including a 31% increase in Walmart Connect sales (ex-Vizio). The gross profit rate rose 26 basis points, with membership income up by double digits. An operating income increase of 2.0%  was attributed by Walmart to strong inventory management and improved e-commerce economics, aided by continued improvement in business mix, although largely offset by a 620-basis-point headwind from increased self-insured general liability claims expense.

Walmart International posted Q2 net sales growth to $32.7 billion in constant currency, led by China, Walmex and Flipkart, transaction counts and unit volumes up across markets. There was continued strength in food and consumables and general merchandise, and e-commerce sales were up 22%. 

Its advertising business grew 15%, led by Flipkart. The segment’s operating income decline in constant currency was affected by strategic growth investments in India, Canada and Mexico, and currency rate fluctuations adversely affected sales by $1.5 billion and operating income by $0.1 billion.

For Sam’s Club U.S., sales strength was led by grocery and health and wellness, as well as continued growth in general merchandise sales. The segment’s comp sales momentum (up 5.9 % excluding fuel) was driven by higher units and continued strength in transaction, while e-commerce sales were up 26%. Membership income grew 7.6%, with steady growth in member counts, renewal rates and Plus members. 

However, operating income was negatively affected by $80 million from strategic supply chain reorganization charges, and adjusted operating income growth was negatively affected by around 710 basis points from higher general liability claims expense.

Looking ahead, Walmart has issued guidance for the third quarter, with net sales expected to increase 3.75% to 4.75% and operating income to increase 3.0% to 6.0%, both in constant currency. For fiscal year 2026, the company has raised the outlook for its net sales growth to 3.75% to 4.75% and adjusted EPS to $2.52 to $2.62. Adjusted operating income guidance remains unchanged from a range of 3.5% to 5.5%.

Although noting the “outliers” to the second quarter of higher general liability and workers compensation claims, litigation, and restructuring, a Walmart spokeswoman noted, “We feel good about the underlying performance of the business and are raising our sales guidance and maintaining our profit guidance.”

In response to the current period of economic uncertainty, Walmart is “playing offense and are opportunistically investing in areas to improve our value proposition,” according to the spokeswoman, including 30% more price rollbacks in grocery and a robust back-to-school campaign

Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,750 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company among its Retailers of the Century

