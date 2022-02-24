NYC Curbing Instant-Need Delivery Ads?

The race to get groceries to consumers’ homes may hit a roadblock, or at least a speedbump, in New York City. A member of the city council is planning to propose a bill prohibiting on-demand grocery services from advertising 15-minute delivery times.

Councilman Christopher Marte says he is putting forth the bill because he is concerned for the safety to riders, drivers and pedestrians alike as deliveries are rushed from dark stores to residences and workspaces. “We are also working on limiting the weight of deliveries and how workers have to carry them, since if they are hit by a car it could cause greater injury, and carrying this amount of weight on their backs and up stairs puts them at long-term risk for spinal issues,” he told the New York Daily News.

Several instant needs companies serve customers in the New York City metro area, including Buyk, Gorillas and Getir, in addition to retailers that are offering speedy delivery. Many of the companies currently advertise their within-minutes delivery times.

According to local media reports, the legislation is part of a series of bills on the docket that address instant grocery delivery, aimed at reducing risks of accidents. Over the past two years or so, there have been fatalities and injuries linked to such deliveries.