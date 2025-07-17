NYC Council Votes to Raise Wages for Grocery Delivery Drivers

Under a bill voted on by the New York City Council, grocery delivery workers would earn a minimum $21.44 per hour wage.

There has been buzz about the grocery business in New York City lately, with recent talk about government-run grocery stores touted by mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and this week’s move by the New York City Council to require third-party delivery services to pay their workers $21.44 or more per hour.

As part of an earlier law, restaurant delivery workers in New York City must be paid at least $21.44. This piece of legislation would expand that wage to those in the grocery space who work for apps like Instacart and Shipt. In addition, the Council proposed that third-party food and grocery delivery services must offer a tipping option of at least 10% of the purchase price on each order.

“Delivery workers provide essential labor, and it’s critical that our city continues to expand protections that advance their safety, health, and dignity to make our growing delivery sector sustainable,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The Council’s action did not go over well with delivery providers, who contend that the move will drive up their cost to serve customers in an already-tight operating environment. In a statement shared with Progressive Grocer, an Instacart spokesperson responded: “It’s simply unconscionable that the City Council would pass a bill that would have such devastating consequences for New Yorkers."