NYC Council Votes to Raise Wages for Grocery Delivery Drivers
The National Supermarket Association (NSA), a group representing independent grocery store owners in New York and other major cities throughout the East coast, Mid-Atlantic region and Florida, also weighed in on the matter. The NSA sent a letter to Speaker Adams, cautioning that the bill would adversely affect independent grocers.
“Though well intended, we believe Int. 1135 will have profoundly unintended and adverse consequences throughout the five boroughs, with a particularly negative impact on independent grocery retailers who have come to rely on online grocery delivery services to compete with big chains on a more level playing field,” wrote Nelson Eusebio, NSA's director of public affairs. “Beyond reduced customer access, we are deeply concerned Int. 1135 as written could trigger steep fee hikes, as evidenced by the 13% increase merchants ultimately paid under the restaurant delivery standard.”
A NYC grocery delivery driver also went on record opposing the rule, noting that the previous bill boosting restaurant delivery wages actually resulted in fewer hours and orders that hampered their income.
“The City Council is considering another bill that would put grocery delivery work at risk too, once again threatening to jeopardize the income I’m able to bring home to my family. If passed, it would mean grocery delivery platforms will likely need to put in place the same disastrous shift-based schedules that restaurant delivery was forced to do – jeopardizing the essential service shoppers like me provide and eliminating the flexibility we want that comes with app based work,” declared Jean Marie Padilla in an op-ed published on the PoliticsNY.com.