NYC Council Votes to Raise Wages for Grocery Delivery Drivers

Instacart tells Progressive Grocer that the action would ultimately increase customer costs
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak
Instacart worker
Under a bill voted on by the New York City Council, grocery delivery workers would earn a minimum $21.44 per hour wage.

There has been buzz about the grocery business in New York City lately, with recent talk about government-run grocery stores touted by mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and this week’s move by the New York City Council to require third-party delivery services to pay their workers $21.44 or more per hour.

As part of an earlier law, restaurant delivery workers in New York City must be paid at least $21.44. This piece of legislation would expand that wage to those in the grocery space who work for apps like Instacart and Shipt. In addition, the Council proposed that third-party food and grocery delivery services must offer a tipping option of at least 10% of the purchase price on each order.

“Delivery workers provide essential labor, and it’s critical that our city continues to expand protections that advance their safety, health, and dignity to make our growing delivery sector sustainable,” said Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The Council’s action did not go over well with delivery providers, who contend that the move will drive up their cost to serve customers in an already-tight operating environment. In a statement shared with Progressive Grocer, an Instacart spokesperson responded: “It’s simply unconscionable that the City Council would pass a bill that would have such devastating consequences for New Yorkers."

The spokesperson continued, "Grocery delivery is a lifeline for thousands of people across the city, especially those facing health, mobility, or transportation challenges. The city’s own data shows that this bill could drive grocery delivery prices up by a staggering 46%, cut off access to work for thousands of NYC delivery workers, and increase fees on local grocers.”

The National Supermarket Association (NSA), a group representing independent grocery store owners in New York and other major cities throughout the East coast, Mid-Atlantic region and Florida, also weighed in on the matter. The NSA sent a letter to Speaker Adams, cautioning that the bill would adversely affect independent grocers. 

“Though well intended, we believe Int. 1135 will have profoundly unintended and adverse consequences throughout the five boroughs, with a particularly negative impact on independent grocery retailers who have come to rely on online grocery delivery services to compete with big chains on a more level playing field,” wrote Nelson Eusebio, NSA's director of public affairs. “Beyond reduced customer access, we are deeply concerned Int. 1135 as written could trigger steep fee hikes, as evidenced by the 13% increase merchants ultimately paid under the restaurant delivery standard.”

A NYC grocery delivery driver also went on record opposing the rule, noting that the previous bill boosting restaurant delivery wages actually resulted in fewer hours and orders that hampered their income. 

“The City Council is considering another bill that would put grocery delivery work at risk too, once again threatening to jeopardize the income I’m able to bring home to my family. If passed, it would mean grocery delivery platforms will likely need to put in place the same disastrous shift-based schedules that restaurant delivery was forced to do – jeopardizing the essential service shoppers like me provide and eliminating the flexibility we want that comes with app based work,” declared Jean Marie Padilla in an op-ed published on the PoliticsNY.com.

