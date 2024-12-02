Nugget Markets to Open Another Location in Northern California

California’s Nugget Markets is set to open a new store in the Granite Bay area. The grand opening is projected for the late summer of 2025. The store will anchor the shopping center on the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard and will be the family-owned company’s 18th location.

“I’m so excited to bring a Nugget to the Granite Bay area,” said Eric Stille, Nugget Market, Inc. chairman of the board and growth officer. “In partnership with the Engstrom Properties Development Group, we are planning an entire makeover of the shopping center. Our goal, once we have remodeled the center, is for it to quickly become the gathering place or ‘town center’ of the Granite Bay neighborhood.”

Earlier this fall, the Nugget Markets broke ground on another new store, slated to open in Rocklin in the fall of 2025. Including the upcoming Granite Bay store, these will be the retailer’s third and fourth locations serving Placer County.

"We've wanted to be part of this community for many years,” explained Greg Hill, CEO at Nugget Market, Inc. “We’re looking forward to the long-term relationships we’ll develop with our Granite Bay guests by providing the exceptional quality and service Nugget Market is known for."

Family-owned since 1926 and headquartered in Davis, Calif., Nugget Markets is a full-line grocery store that provides high-quality perishables and organics, chef-prepared foods, specialty grocery items and conventional goods.

Nugget Markets was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Outstanding Independents in 2024.