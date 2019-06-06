Nominations Open for Progressive Grocer's GenNext Awards

Change continues to accelerate in the grocery industry, which must adapt to serve a base of consumers with evolving needs.

Retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are working together to better meet the needs of this evolving shopper to offer them solutions for every conceivable need state.

Grocery retailers must embrace a new generation of leaders, one with fresh perspective and an unwavering commitment to innovative thought and practice.

To honor these individuals, Progressive Grocer is now accepting nominations for its second annual GenNext Awards program, which recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated:

A commitment to a career in either the retail grocery or CPG industries

Innovation through the work they are doing

Leadership, including the capacity to inspire and lead others, and a commitment to learn from others

A commitment to getting involved in the industry – such as through associations – and helping through charities or in the community

Recipients will be recognized and honored online and in Progressive Grocer’s November 2019 issue, and at PG's first GenNext Symposium, to be held Dec. 5-6, 2019, in Atlanta.

Nominations must be made by Aug. 9, so submit yours here, today!

Questions about the awards or nomination process? Email Carly Kilgore, marketing manager, at [email protected]

Note: Entries are limited to grocery retailers, CPG companies and related trade associations based in the United States.