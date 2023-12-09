Nissin Geki Chili Infused Asian Noodles

Cup Noodles and Top Ramen creator Nissin Foods USA is meeting the need for hotter fare with Geki, a brand offering the first chili-infused noodles available in the United States. Meaning “extreme” in Japanese, the brand has come to market with a Fiery Hot Chicken flavor that promises to deliver over-the-top levels of spice and flavor. The product also introduces a cutting-edge manufacturing technology developed by the company that infuses real chili flakes directly into the round noodles to generate a red color and a strong heat. This heat from the noodles is intensely balanced with flavor from a super-hot chicken seasoning packet. All consumers need to do is boil the noodles for five minutes, drain the noodles and mix in the seasoning packet. Geki is available for a suggested retail price of $1.39 per 3.17-ounce package at Sam’s Club locations nationwide, as well as online at Sams.com and Amazon.com, and will soon come to the multicultural aisles of grocery stores across the country. Nissin Foods first entered the heat category with the national launch of the Hot & Spicy Fire Wok line in 2021.