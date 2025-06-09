 Skip to main content

NIQ, FoodHealth Team on Nutrition Intelligence Tool

1st time market research firm will offer comprehensive nutrient scoring system
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
FoodHealth Co. Main Image
With the integration of the FoodHealth Score, NIQ clients will be able to connect product data with real-world health impact.

Consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ (NIQ) and FoodHealth Co. have revealed a collaboration to integrate the FoodHealth Score, a nutrition intelligence tool, into NielsenIQ’s global data ecosystem. This marks the first time that NIQ will offer a comprehensive nutrient scoring system. Developed by FoodHealth Co., the FoodHealth Score is a data-driven metric that evaluates foods based on nutrient density and ingredient quality. 

“Consumers are increasingly prioritizing health in their food choices, and the industry is taking notice,” said Marsha McGraw, global head of partnerships and verticals at Chicago-based NIQ. “By integrating the FoodHealth Score, we’re giving retailers and manufacturers a clear, data-backed way to evaluate product health impact and respond to evolving consumer expectations. This isn’t just about data, it’s about shaping a healthier food landscape.”

Under the collaboration, the FoodHealth Score will be integrated into NIQ’s licensable data tools, allowing retailers and manufacturers to evaluate how their products compare to others on health and to meet consumer demand for such information.

According to NIQ and FoodHealth Co., this integration will result in several areas of value:

  • Consumer-Facing Tools: The score will be embedded into NIQ’s Product Insight offering, enabling retailers to integrate the FoodHealth Score, and its corresponding health insights, in the same way that they can integrate Label Insights’ library of attributes, while in a retail environment, consumers can view scores for all foods and filter them based on score threshold.

  • Food Industry Benchmarking: The score, and its corresponding health insights, will also be available for internal use by retailers and manufacturers to better understand the competitive landscape and where white space exists to meet consumer demand for healthier options.

  • Academic and Policy Research: Institutions will be able to license the score to study food health trends by ZIP code, congressional district or demographic segment, and potentially use the data to power public-health policy and nutritional equity efforts.

“Health-conscious shoppers aren’t a niche, they’re the norm,” noted Samantha Citro Alexander, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based FoodHealth Co., formerly known as bitewell. “Consumers are scanning every aisle for healthier options, and they’re willing to pay more when they can see the health difference. This is where the industry is headed, and our collaboration with NIQ is a game-changer for food companies looking to lead the way.” 

With the integration of the FoodHealth Score, NIQ clients will be able to connect product data with real-world health impact, thereby influencing product development and aligning with shifting consumer priorities.

NIQ and FoodHealth Co. plan to co-release a series of reports over the next few months to spotlight regional health disparities through the lens of food availability and consumption, offering insights for policymakers, retailers and public-health leaders.

