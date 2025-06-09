NIQ, FoodHealth Team on Nutrition Intelligence Tool

According to NIQ and FoodHealth Co., this integration will result in several areas of value:

Consumer-Facing Tools: The score will be embedded into NIQ’s Product Insight offering, enabling retailers to integrate the FoodHealth Score, and its corresponding health insights, in the same way that they can integrate Label Insights’ library of attributes, while in a retail environment, consumers can view scores for all foods and filter them based on score threshold.

Food Industry Benchmarking: The score, and its corresponding health insights, will also be available for internal use by retailers and manufacturers to better understand the competitive landscape and where white space exists to meet consumer demand for healthier options.

Academic and Policy Research: Institutions will be able to license the score to study food health trends by ZIP code, congressional district or demographic segment, and potentially use the data to power public-health policy and nutritional equity efforts.

“Health-conscious shoppers aren’t a niche, they’re the norm,” noted Samantha Citro Alexander, founder and CEO of San Francisco-based FoodHealth Co., formerly known as bitewell. “Consumers are scanning every aisle for healthier options, and they’re willing to pay more when they can see the health difference. This is where the industry is headed, and our collaboration with NIQ is a game-changer for food companies looking to lead the way.”

With the integration of the FoodHealth Score, NIQ clients will be able to connect product data with real-world health impact, thereby influencing product development and aligning with shifting consumer priorities.

NIQ and FoodHealth Co. plan to co-release a series of reports over the next few months to spotlight regional health disparities through the lens of food availability and consumption, offering insights for policymakers, retailers and public-health leaders.