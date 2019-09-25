NGA Presents Louisiana Independent Grocer With Spirit of America Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA) and Associated Grocers Baton Rouge (AGBR) have presented Wettlin Treppendahl, president and CEO of Woodville, Miss.-based Treppendahl’s Super Foods, with the NGA Spirit of America Award, in recognition of his dedication and service to the independent supermarket industry.

Treppendahl received the award Sept. 24 at the AGBR Annual Shareholders meeting in Gonzales, La.

“NGA is honored to present this award to Wettlin Treppendahl for his dedication and service to the independent supermarket industry,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based NGA, which advocates on behalf of the independent grocery sector. “Wettlin is a pillar of the community in Woodville, Miss., and embodies what it means to be a great American. His willingness to engage policymakers has helped make a difference for our industry. His commitment to our industry brought him to Washington, D.C., where he helped NGA advance key public policy goals, and included providing testimony in July 2018, before the House Small Business Committee on the QIP retail glitch issue. His relationships with key members of the Mississippi congressional delegation has been instrumental in supporting industry initiatives, including advancing debit payment card reforms.”

Treppendahl is a fourth-generation owner of his family business, which was established in 1924. By 1976, the business had moved to its current 18,000-square-foot location, where it operates as a complete full-service grocery store offering a range of specialty items, a deli, a bakery, and select and premium meats. Treppendahl’s children assist him in the daily operations of the store by his children, and his daughter plans to succeed him in running the business.

Additionally, Treppendahl’s Super Foods was honored as one of Progressive Grocer's 2019 Outstanding Independents for Community Outreach.

First bestowed in 1982, the NGA Spirit of America Award honors key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. Among past winners of the award are Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.