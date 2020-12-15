Press enter to search
NGA Gets Behind Bipartisan Pandemic Relief Package

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/15/2020
NGA Gets Behind Bipartisan Pandemic Relief Package Congress Federal Legislation
Independent grocers seek limits on liability exposure for essential businesses, a provision included in a bipartisan relief package released by federal lawmakers.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the national trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, gave its endorsement to COVID-19 relief package released by a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers. The package consists of two parts: $748 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), nutrition programs, unemployment compensation and other funding; and a more controversial $160 billion add-on of state and local funding combined with a liability protection provision.

“This is an encouraging sign after months of deadlock,” noted Chris Jones, SVP, government relations and counsel at Arlington, Virginia-based NGA. “Although the proposal isn’t perfect, that is the nature of compromise, and we are particularly encouraged by the strong liability protections. On behalf of independent grocers across the U.S., we urge Congress to act quickly to protect independent grocers from frivolous lawsuits.”

Among NGA membership’s top priorities for COVID relief are tax relief for essential front-line grocery workers; limits on liability exposure for essential businesses; and bolstering federal nutrition programs to feed food-insecure Americans. The association reaffirmed these priorities in a recent letter to House and Senate leaders. 

“The independent grocery community appreciates your ongoing leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we stand ready to continue our work in ensuring that Americans’ most basic needs are met during this unprecedented time,” wrote NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara in the letter.

