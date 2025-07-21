 Skip to main content

NGA Bestows Spirit of America Award on Alabama Grocer

Harold Garrett is president and GM of Gateway Foods
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Gateway Foods NGA Spirit of America Award Harold Garrett Main Image
Left to right: Ellie Taylor, Alabama Grocers Association; Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO; Harold Garrett, Gateway Foods; and John Ross, IGA president and CEO

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Harold Garrett, president and general manager of Gateway Foods and longtime board member of the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA), with the Spirit of America Award. The award was bestowed at AGA’s annual convention, held July 13-16, in recognition of Garrett’s leadership and a career that demonstrates dedication to community, country and the independent grocery industry over more than half a century. 

A native of Double Springs, Ala., Garrett started out in the industry at just 15 years old, selling Grit newspapers and bagging groceries at the local Piggly Wiggly. That early job introduced him to the power of customer service, hard work and the commitment to community that defines America’s hometown grocers.

[RELATED: UNFI Honors Grocery Retailers at 2025 Holiday and Winter Selling Show]

From stocking shelves to managing meat departments, Garrett’s time at the Double Springs Piggly Wiggly under the leadership of Gerald and Jean Hogan laid the foundation for a lifelong vocation. In 1985, he joined Gateway Foods, where he quickly took on positions of increasing importance, earning the trust of his peers and team members in Alabama and Mississippi. In 2008, he became president and general manager, a role he still holds.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Beyond his corporate leadership, Garrett has made significant contributions to the broader industry. He has served on the Alabama Grocers Association board of directors for almost two decades, including two terms as chairman. Among the accolades he’s garnered over the years are AGA Retailer of the Year (2009) and the Spirit of Alabama Award (2014). Garrett also mentors aspiring leaders and champions industry policy, making his impact felt across Alabama and beyond.

“Harold Garrett represents the best of what our industry stands for: commitment to community, belief in people and an unshakable work ethic,” noted Ellie Taylor, president and CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based AGA. “His leadership has helped shape the future of grocery in Alabama and serves as an example to us all.”

“Harold exemplifies the spirit of America in every sense: hardworking, humble and deeply devoted to the independent grocery industry,” added Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “His leadership has uplifted communities, strengthened our trade and inspired generations of grocers. We are proud to honor Harold with this well-deserved recognition.” 

Established in 1982, the NGA Spirit of America Award recognizes key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. NGA has presented this award to distinguished recipients who serve the grocery industry and the public interest, among them Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds