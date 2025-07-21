NGA Bestows Spirit of America Award on Alabama Grocer

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Harold Garrett, president and general manager of Gateway Foods and longtime board member of the Alabama Grocers Association (AGA), with the Spirit of America Award. The award was bestowed at AGA’s annual convention, held July 13-16, in recognition of Garrett’s leadership and a career that demonstrates dedication to community, country and the independent grocery industry over more than half a century.

A native of Double Springs, Ala., Garrett started out in the industry at just 15 years old, selling Grit newspapers and bagging groceries at the local Piggly Wiggly. That early job introduced him to the power of customer service, hard work and the commitment to community that defines America’s hometown grocers.

[RELATED: UNFI Honors Grocery Retailers at 2025 Holiday and Winter Selling Show]

From stocking shelves to managing meat departments, Garrett’s time at the Double Springs Piggly Wiggly under the leadership of Gerald and Jean Hogan laid the foundation for a lifelong vocation. In 1985, he joined Gateway Foods, where he quickly took on positions of increasing importance, earning the trust of his peers and team members in Alabama and Mississippi. In 2008, he became president and general manager, a role he still holds.