NGA Bestows Spirit of America Award on Alabama Grocer
Beyond his corporate leadership, Garrett has made significant contributions to the broader industry. He has served on the Alabama Grocers Association board of directors for almost two decades, including two terms as chairman. Among the accolades he’s garnered over the years are AGA Retailer of the Year (2009) and the Spirit of Alabama Award (2014). Garrett also mentors aspiring leaders and champions industry policy, making his impact felt across Alabama and beyond.
“Harold Garrett represents the best of what our industry stands for: commitment to community, belief in people and an unshakable work ethic,” noted Ellie Taylor, president and CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based AGA. “His leadership has helped shape the future of grocery in Alabama and serves as an example to us all.”
“Harold exemplifies the spirit of America in every sense: hardworking, humble and deeply devoted to the independent grocery industry,” added Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “His leadership has uplifted communities, strengthened our trade and inspired generations of grocers. We are proud to honor Harold with this well-deserved recognition.”
Established in 1982, the NGA Spirit of America Award recognizes key industry and community leaders in the areas of community service and government relations on behalf of the independent supermarket industry. NGA has presented this award to distinguished recipients who serve the grocery industry and the public interest, among them Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford.