NGA 2020 to Welcome Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin

The National Grocers Association has revealed that Pulitzer Prize-winner, best-selling author and presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the opening keynote address, sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Co., at the 2020 NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Goodwin is famous for her insights into what made Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson great, and how they overcame challenges that have shaped U.S. history. Her critically acclaimed, best-selling seventh book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” came out in September 2018. Goodwin received the Pulitzer Prize for “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II,” and her “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” served as a source for Steven Spielberg’s film “Lincoln.”

She has also appeared frequently as a commentator on television, including in the Ken Burns long-form documentaries “Baseball” and “The Roosevelts.”

Goodwin’s career began when, as a graduate student at Harvard, she was selected to be a White House fellow. She worked in the White House and later helped President Johnson write his memoirs. She later wrote “Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream,” which became a national bestseller.

“We are excited to welcome Doris Kearns Goodwin as the keynote speaker for our opening session at the 2020 NGA Show,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based National Grocers Association, which represents the retail and wholesale grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “Given her extensive knowledge of American history and its leaders, I look forward to hearing her thoughts on today’s political environment and what we can anticipate as a country going forward by what we know from our past.”

The opening keynote session is slated to take place Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has connected independent supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers from around the globe to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel.