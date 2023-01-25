The Next Step for Grocery

Webinar Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET

A data-driven look at the trends driving grocery success, the obstacles limiting performance and the tactics being used to overcome them.



In this webinar, we will break down the latest location data to understand which trends are driving grocery performance, which chains are seeing the strongest results, and which are struggling to keep up. From the innovations driving urgency and visits to shifts in consumer behavior and patterns, we will analyze the biggest stories impacting grocery success.