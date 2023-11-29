Verde Farms, which produces a line of organic, 100% grass-fed and 100% pasture-raised beef, has named Andy Schutt as its VP of finance. In this role, he will lead the company’s finance operations, including all reporting, banking relationships and financial planning and analysis activities.

Most recently, Schutt was CFO at clean energy drink company Kill Cliff, where he helped guide the company’s growth and margin improvement strategies. His background also includes a position as president and CFO of medical education company Imedex.

“Andy's extensive background in financial leadership, coupled with his successful track record in steering companies through strategic growth, makes him a valuable addition to the Verde team," said Brad Johnson, president of the Boston, Mass.-based Verde Farms. “With Andy on our team, we are confident we will continue to grow substantially as we revolutionize the meat aisle with our Beef From A Better Place.”

Schutt said he is looking forward to helping the company grow and maintain its commitment to regenerative agriculture. "I am thrilled to join Verde Farms, a pioneering force in the CPG industry that is a true trailblazer in sustainable practices that aligns perfectly with my passion for driving positive change,” he remarked. “The proven success of Verde as a staple brand, as well as the organic and sustainable beef category as a whole, makes this journey an exciting one.”