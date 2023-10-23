Quaker Maid Meats, known for its Steak-umm brand, has named a new president. The company recently appointed Todd Bray to that role, succeeding Sergei Szortyka.

Sergei Szortyka will continue to serve as CEO. He is the son of company founder Stanley Szortyka, who passed away in 2022. The company’s legacy leaders also include Nancy Szortyka Deale, who is COO.

Bray – the first non-family member to lead the business – is a 25-year company veteran. Most recently, he held the role of VP of operations.

“Todd has been an invaluable member of our team, and his wealth of experience in the industry is extraordinary. We will continue to play a vital role in the organization and are excited about the future of QMM under Todd's leadership. We look forward to achieving new milestones together,” said Sergei Szortyka and Nancy Szortyka Deale in a joint statement.

Based in Reading, Pa., Quaker Maid Meats was started more than 50 years ago and specializes in frozen meat products, including the company’s own line of pure beef sandwich steaks. The company acquired the iconic Steak-umm brand in 2006. That thinly-sliced sandwich steak was invented in 1968 by Gene Gagliardi as a more “chewable” alternative to traditional steak.