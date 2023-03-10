Twelve-store Oklahoma independent grocer Doc’s Food Stores Inc. has chosen eGrowcery, developer of a retail food industry e-commerce platform for grocers, to help it upgrade its digital shopping program.

“Our entire focus at Doc’s Food Stores is giving the customer what they want, and right now more of our shoppers want an easy-to-use experience so they can order quickly and get those items quickly,” noted Jim Brown, owner of Bixby, Okla.-based Doc’s “The platform from eGrowcery helps us do that better than we ever have, plus it makes the entire order fulfillment and payment process much more efficient.”

“Doc’s Food Stores is a great example of a retailer combining the latest technology and an outstanding corporate culture to compete and win online,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “We’re committed to helping them deliver an online shopping experience that is best in class.”

Other companies that eGrowcery has recently established partnerships with include wholesaler Certco and such independent food retailers as Mackenthun’s and Hitchcock’s Markets.

Established in 1946, Doc’s operates supermarkets across Oklahoma under the Doc’s Apple Market, Country Mart, JB’s Market, Price Mart and Cox Cash Saver banners.