Southern California independent Erewhon has launched a redesigned mobile app.
“We’ve built a native shopping experience directly into our mobile app, blending both our grocery and café segments of the business,” explained Kabir Jain, chief growth officer at Los Angeles-based Erewhon. “The new Erewhon mobile app has been fully reimagined and designed with the intention of naturally extending the feeling of shopping in an Erewhon store right onto the phone. We’ve layered an innovative browsing experience and clean aesthetic, with several new shopping features to create the most seamless shopping journey possible.”
The app’s new features include the following:
• Curated Homepage: thoughtfully selected rotating products, categories and promotions
• Intelligent Product Search: users have most accurate and fastest results
• Product Recommendations: contextually relevant AI-generated suggestions
• One-Click Reorder: users can easily reorder their favorite items with a single click
• Dynamic Prep Time: dynamic adjustment of order prep time based on unique counts of prepared versus picked items in the cart, for fast service
• Shopping List: users can save their favorite items for later
• Rotating Prepared Foods and Modifiers: rotating daily specials that match the café’s offerings, and easily modified prepared foods and drinks, with hundreds of options
• Real-Time Order Tracker: users can monitor their live order status (pickup in as short a time as 15 minutes, and delivery in 30 minutes)
• Integrated Membership Program: available throughout the ordering process
• Dynamic Merchandising: best products delivered during the browsing experience
The grocer’s new app has rolled out across the iOS and Android platforms, with the features also available on Erewhon’s website.
Erewhon operates nine stores in the Los Angeles area. A 10th is coming this fall to Pasadena, Calif.