Food Network Angels, a 501(c)3 charity dedicated to feeding underserved families in southwest Ohio, has joined forces with e-commerce platform eGrowcery to provide needy customers with an online ordering option. Food Network Angels is building a digital store that includes SNAP payment.

“The purpose of Food Network Angels is to make feeding the hungry and undernourished more dignified,” said Wendy Schuchmann, founder and CEO of Owens, Ohio-based Food Network Angels. “Working with eGrowcery will help us accomplish that goal by removing much of the friction involved with ordering and receiving food and related necessities.”

The online grocery platform is providing technology to Food Network Angels at a reduced total cost to support the cause alleviating food insecurity, including an annual donation to the organization.

“Our Food Network Angels partnership is an excellent example of how eGrowcery can do its part to help serve the undernourished,” noted Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “Our solution will help Wendy and her team provide more access and groceries to more families. This is a very nice win for all involved.”