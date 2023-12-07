While overall inflation ticked up 0.2% in June, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food at home was unchanged. The 0.0% rate comes after a slight 0.1% bump in May and consecutive decreases in March and April.

Within the grocery sector, prices fell across several categories, including meats, poultry, fish and eggs (-0.4%), dairy and related products (-0.3%) and nonalcoholic beverages (-0.1%). Foods that fall into the “other” category also experienced a sales dip, down 0.2% in June.

The CPI in two of the six major grocery categories did go higher during the first month of summer. Fruit and vegetable prices rose 0.8% and cereal and bakery products went up 0.1% for the month. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the CPI for food at home is up 4.7% over 2022, compared to 7.7% for food away from home.

On that note, consumers continue to shell out more at foodservice locations, as the CPI for food away from home climbed 0.4% in June. That continues a trend, as the restaurant sector has yet to post a CPI decline or even a 0% rate in 2023.

The increase in the overall inflation rate was driven by higher prices in shelter, new vehicles, transportation and electricity. As summer travel season kicked off, gas prices edged higher again in June by 1% after falling 5.6% in May.