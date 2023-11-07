Advertisement

News Briefs

07/11/2023

Grocery Delivery Catches Up to Pickup: Report

grocery delivery teaser

Grocery delivery sales are making a comeback, according to new findings from insights firm Incisiv and digital commerce and fulfillment provider Wynshop. Their Grocery Doppio "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for H1 2023" reflects the latest analysis of shopper orders.

The report found that in Q2 2023, 49.1% of all digital orders were fulfilled via home delivery, reversing a trend towards store pickup amidst record high temperatures. This compares to 48.5% in Q1.

[Read more: "Key Strategies for Retailers Facing Online Competition"]

Home delivery continues to dominate shopper preference at small grocers, claiming 66.7%. That compares to 48.6% at large grocers.

Meanwhile, total grocery sales in Q2 were $226.1 billion, up from $215.4 in Q1. About $29.5 billion of all grocery sales were digital in Q2, slightly down from $29.9 billion in Q1. 

Grocery sales through third parties fell from $5.4 billion to $5.1 billion, representing a 5.6% reduction between Q1 and Q2 2023.

"We've reached a new level of maturity in digital grocery," pointed out Charlie Kaplan, chief revenue officer of Wynshop. "As shoppers continue to demonstrate their preference to buy direct, grocers have clear opportunities to satisfy shoppers' fulfillment preferences, run digital holiday promotions, and otherwise personalize the customer journey."

The monthly "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecards" are built around data analysis of 1.9 million shopper orders and survey results from more than 32,500 shoppers and 3,148 U.S. grocery executives. 

Advertisement
07/10/2023

Godshall’s Expands Production Capability With Additional Facility

godshall's teaser

Smoked meat company Godshall's is strengthening its production and distribution capability with the acquisition of a processing plant in Emmaus, Pa. Godshall’s bought the 53,000-square-foot plant from Clemens Food Group and plans to add new smokehouses, ovens and packaging lines, with a planned reopening in mid-2024.

This is the latest expansion from Godshall's, which broadened its 150,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon, Pa., last year. Through the additional plant, Lebanon operation and distribution center in Souderton, Pa., the company reported it can better meet supply and demand needs in its market. The processor is also future-proofing its business with access to 10 acres of adjacent land in Emmaus.

[Read more: "Kevin’s Natural Foods Now Under Mars Umbrella"]

“Our brand continues to grow in both retail and foodservice and the new addition of this facility allows us to continue expanding. Geographically, the purchase will provide Godshall’s with three production facilities and a centralized distribution center all within a two-hour drive of Philadelphia and the northeast corridor,” explained President Ron Godshall. “Additionally, the Emmaus area has a large pool of experienced workers and we are eager to retain many for the Godshall’s team.”

Established in 1945, Godshall’s is the third largest turkey bacon brand in the U.S. and became an employee-owned company in 2017. Earlier this year, the processor added all-natural Angus beef and turkey sausages to its protein portfolio.

07/10/2023

Utz Brands Brings on Marketing Pro

utz

Snack maker Utz Brands, Inc. has named Jennifer Bentz EVP of insights, innovation and marketing services. In this role, she will oversee those key functions and enhance the company’s e-commerce marketing capabilities.

She brings more than 30 years of marketing experience, including digital marketing, to her latest position. Most recently, Bentz was EVP of applied technology and insights at CLIF Bar & Co., where she created a commercial analytics program using first-party data and deployed marketing strategies based on tailored consumer insights. Bentz also served as chief client officer at Mintel and held senior marketing jobs at Tyson Foods and Kraft Foods. She earned a B.S. degree in marketing from Indiana University.

[Read more: "Tea Industry Icon Dies"]

Bentz will report to CEO Howard Friedman. “I believe that Jen's influential leadership, strategic agility, and drive for results make her an excellent fit for Utz. Her expertise in insights, innovation, and marketing services will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our understanding of consumers, and it’s a privilege to have Jen join our team,” he said.

In other news, Utz announced that its Zapp’s Sinfully Seasoned Voodoo Pretzel Stix won best pretzel product in People magazine’s food awards for 2023. The company continues to roll out other innovative products, such as its Mike’s Hot Honey potato chip (pictured) launched in May.

Advertisement
07/10/2023

Kraft Heinz Debuts New Canadian Headquarters

Kraft Heinz Co Canada HQ Toronto Teaser

The Kraft Heinz Co., Canada’s largest food and beverage company, has moved its Canadian headquarters to the historic Queen’s Quay Terminal in downtown Toronto, replacing the company’s longtime North York, Ontario, location. The new site accommodates more than 350 employees.

[Read More: “Kraft Heinz Reveals New Chief Procurement Officer for North America”]

Features of the new headquarters include:

• An on-site state-of-the-art culinary center of excellence to develop and test new products, recipes and social content while building a venue to collaborate with retail and foodservice customers and colleagues worldwide.
• More than 600 work, meeting, breakout and collaboration spaces with technology optimized for hybrid meetings.
• The Crunchy and Smoothy Café, named after Canada’s beloved Kraft Peanut Butter Bears, which includes a coffee bar and micro-market space featuring Kraft Heinz products and grab-and-go items.
• Murals and artwork throughout the office created by local artists and celebrating food, diversity and community

Teams based at the Toronto headquarters location include the Canada marketing, sales and away-from-home functions, as well as team members from the North America digital, people and performance, finance, communications, growth, IT, and operations functions.

Chicago-based Kraft Heinz has been a member of the Canadian business community for more than 100 years.

07/10/2023

Island Pacific Supermarket Names Chief Marketing Officer

Island Pacific Supermarket Christine Peebles Teaser

Filipino-American grocery chain Island Pacific Supermarket has appointed Christine Peebles its new chief marketing officer. Peebles brings to her latest role an extensive background in strategic brand building and the consumer packaged goods industry.

She previously worked for such CPG businesses as The Hershey Co., PepsiCo, Nestlé and Avery Products, where her achievements ranged from driving revenue and profit growth to developing and executing comprehensive brand strategies. She also implemented systems and processes to optimize operations and ensure the seamless execution of marketing initiatives.

[Read More: “Island Pacific Appoints CFO”]

Peebles was born in the United States, but lived in the Philippines from the time she was an infant until the age of 4. She went on to earn an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine Peebles to the Island Pacific Supermarket family as our chief marketing officer,” said Nino Jeff Lim, the company’s founder. “Her exceptional background in strategic brand building, proven track record in the CPG industry, and passion for our mission make her the ideal leader to propel our marketing efforts forward. We are confident that under her leadership, we will achieve unparalleled growth and continue to be the preferred destination for Filipino-American grocery shopping.”

City of Industry, Calif.-based Island Pacific Supermarket offers a wide selection of authentic Filipino food products and a diverse range of groceries to the Filipino-American community and beyond at 18 locations across California and Nevada.

07/06/2023

FMI Names 2 Directors in Education Department

FMI Education Kara Adams Rebecca Daniels Teaser

FMI – The Food Industry Association has named Kara Adams (left in photo) and Rebecca Daniels directors in the trade organization’s education department. In their new roles, they will each focus on expanding e-learning offerings to better meet member needs via new and existing formats, develop the program for the 2024 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, and oversee additional live meetings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kara Adams and recognize Rebecca Daniels’ remarkable growth within FMI,” said Carol Abel, VP of education at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Their appointments mark an exciting chapter in our journey toward expanding FMI’s education offerings. With Adams’ exceptional expertise in e-learning and community building and Daniels’ invaluable experience within our organization, we are confident in their ability to lead the education department to new horizons.”

[Read More:FMI’s Dagmar Farr to Become Strategic Program Consultant”]

Adams brings 10-plus years of experience in the e-learning and community-building arenas at such organizations as the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana, the Institute of Food Technologists, the Society of American Archivists, and Foundant Technologies. At FMI, she will further shape the association’s e-learning programs, with the aim of improving the overall learning experience and expanding educational opportunities and mediums.

Having joined FMI in 2019, Daniels steadily rose through the ranks, leveraging her 15-plus years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Her work led to increased attendance at FMI Midwinter and the Financial Executive and Internal Auditing Conference, and she had a hand in nearly every education event that FMI offers. In her latest position, Daniels will continue to bolster the association’s event portfolio and provide conference programming.

“Their combined expertise, industry insights, and dedication to delivering exceptional learning experiences will empower FMI to continue to provide exceptional experiences and professional advancement to our members,” added Abel.