Grocery delivery sales are making a comeback, according to new findings from insights firm Incisiv and digital commerce and fulfillment provider Wynshop. Their Grocery Doppio "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for H1 2023" reflects the latest analysis of shopper orders.

The report found that in Q2 2023, 49.1% of all digital orders were fulfilled via home delivery, reversing a trend towards store pickup amidst record high temperatures. This compares to 48.5% in Q1.

Home delivery continues to dominate shopper preference at small grocers, claiming 66.7%. That compares to 48.6% at large grocers.

Meanwhile, total grocery sales in Q2 were $226.1 billion, up from $215.4 in Q1. About $29.5 billion of all grocery sales were digital in Q2, slightly down from $29.9 billion in Q1.

Grocery sales through third parties fell from $5.4 billion to $5.1 billion, representing a 5.6% reduction between Q1 and Q2 2023.

"We've reached a new level of maturity in digital grocery," pointed out Charlie Kaplan, chief revenue officer of Wynshop. "As shoppers continue to demonstrate their preference to buy direct, grocers have clear opportunities to satisfy shoppers' fulfillment preferences, run digital holiday promotions, and otherwise personalize the customer journey."

The monthly "State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecards" are built around data analysis of 1.9 million shopper orders and survey results from more than 32,500 shoppers and 3,148 U.S. grocery executives.