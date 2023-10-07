Smoked meat company Godshall's is strengthening its production and distribution capability with the acquisition of a processing plant in Emmaus, Pa. Godshall’s bought the 53,000-square-foot plant from Clemens Food Group and plans to add new smokehouses, ovens and packaging lines, with a planned reopening in mid-2024.

This is the latest expansion from Godshall's, which broadened its 150,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon, Pa., last year. Through the additional plant, Lebanon operation and distribution center in Souderton, Pa., the company reported it can better meet supply and demand needs in its market. The processor is also future-proofing its business with access to 10 acres of adjacent land in Emmaus.

“Our brand continues to grow in both retail and foodservice and the new addition of this facility allows us to continue expanding. Geographically, the purchase will provide Godshall’s with three production facilities and a centralized distribution center all within a two-hour drive of Philadelphia and the northeast corridor,” explained President Ron Godshall. “Additionally, the Emmaus area has a large pool of experienced workers and we are eager to retain many for the Godshall’s team.”

Established in 1945, Godshall’s is the third largest turkey bacon brand in the U.S. and became an employee-owned company in 2017. Earlier this year, the processor added all-natural Angus beef and turkey sausages to its protein portfolio.