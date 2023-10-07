Snack maker Utz Brands, Inc. has named Jennifer Bentz EVP of insights, innovation and marketing services. In this role, she will oversee those key functions and enhance the company’s e-commerce marketing capabilities.

She brings more than 30 years of marketing experience, including digital marketing, to her latest position. Most recently, Bentz was EVP of applied technology and insights at CLIF Bar & Co., where she created a commercial analytics program using first-party data and deployed marketing strategies based on tailored consumer insights. Bentz also served as chief client officer at Mintel and held senior marketing jobs at Tyson Foods and Kraft Foods. She earned a B.S. degree in marketing from Indiana University.

Bentz will report to CEO Howard Friedman. “I believe that Jen's influential leadership, strategic agility, and drive for results make her an excellent fit for Utz. Her expertise in insights, innovation, and marketing services will be instrumental in propelling our growth and enhancing our understanding of consumers, and it’s a privilege to have Jen join our team,” he said.

In other news, Utz announced that its Zapp’s Sinfully Seasoned Voodoo Pretzel Stix won best pretzel product in People magazine’s food awards for 2023. The company continues to roll out other innovative products, such as its Mike’s Hot Honey potato chip (pictured) launched in May.