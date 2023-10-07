The Kraft Heinz Co., Canada’s largest food and beverage company, has moved its Canadian headquarters to the historic Queen’s Quay Terminal in downtown Toronto, replacing the company’s longtime North York, Ontario, location. The new site accommodates more than 350 employees.

Features of the new headquarters include:

• An on-site state-of-the-art culinary center of excellence to develop and test new products, recipes and social content while building a venue to collaborate with retail and foodservice customers and colleagues worldwide.

• More than 600 work, meeting, breakout and collaboration spaces with technology optimized for hybrid meetings.

• The Crunchy and Smoothy Café, named after Canada’s beloved Kraft Peanut Butter Bears, which includes a coffee bar and micro-market space featuring Kraft Heinz products and grab-and-go items.

• Murals and artwork throughout the office created by local artists and celebrating food, diversity and community

Teams based at the Toronto headquarters location include the Canada marketing, sales and away-from-home functions, as well as team members from the North America digital, people and performance, finance, communications, growth, IT, and operations functions.

Chicago-based Kraft Heinz has been a member of the Canadian business community for more than 100 years.