Filipino-American grocery chain Island Pacific Supermarket has appointed Christine Peebles its new chief marketing officer. Peebles brings to her latest role an extensive background in strategic brand building and the consumer packaged goods industry.

She previously worked for such CPG businesses as The Hershey Co., PepsiCo, Nestlé and Avery Products, where her achievements ranged from driving revenue and profit growth to developing and executing comprehensive brand strategies. She also implemented systems and processes to optimize operations and ensure the seamless execution of marketing initiatives.

[Read More: “Island Pacific Appoints CFO”]

Peebles was born in the United States, but lived in the Philippines from the time she was an infant until the age of 4. She went on to earn an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine Peebles to the Island Pacific Supermarket family as our chief marketing officer,” said Nino Jeff Lim, the company’s founder. “Her exceptional background in strategic brand building, proven track record in the CPG industry, and passion for our mission make her the ideal leader to propel our marketing efforts forward. We are confident that under her leadership, we will achieve unparalleled growth and continue to be the preferred destination for Filipino-American grocery shopping.”

City of Industry, Calif.-based Island Pacific Supermarket offers a wide selection of authentic Filipino food products and a diverse range of groceries to the Filipino-American community and beyond at 18 locations across California and Nevada.