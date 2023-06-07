FMI – The Food Industry Association has named Kara Adams (left in photo) and Rebecca Daniels directors in the trade organization’s education department. In their new roles, they will each focus on expanding e-learning offerings to better meet member needs via new and existing formats, develop the program for the 2024 FMI Midwinter Executive Conference, and oversee additional live meetings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kara Adams and recognize Rebecca Daniels’ remarkable growth within FMI,” said Carol Abel, VP of education at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Their appointments mark an exciting chapter in our journey toward expanding FMI’s education offerings. With Adams’ exceptional expertise in e-learning and community building and Daniels’ invaluable experience within our organization, we are confident in their ability to lead the education department to new horizons.”

Adams brings 10-plus years of experience in the e-learning and community-building arenas at such organizations as the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana, the Institute of Food Technologists, the Society of American Archivists, and Foundant Technologies. At FMI, she will further shape the association’s e-learning programs, with the aim of improving the overall learning experience and expanding educational opportunities and mediums.

Having joined FMI in 2019, Daniels steadily rose through the ranks, leveraging her 15-plus years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Her work led to increased attendance at FMI Midwinter and the Financial Executive and Internal Auditing Conference, and she had a hand in nearly every education event that FMI offers. In her latest position, Daniels will continue to bolster the association’s event portfolio and provide conference programming.

“Their combined expertise, industry insights, and dedication to delivering exceptional learning experiences will empower FMI to continue to provide exceptional experiences and professional advancement to our members,” added Abel.