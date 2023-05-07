Ahold Delhaize shareholders approved the appointment of Jolanda Poots-Bijl as a member of the company’s management board during an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Zaandam, Netherlands, on July 5. Poots-Bijl will join Ahold Delhaize in mid-August as EVP finance and a member of its executive committee. On Oct. 1, she will assume the role of CFO succeeding Natalie Knight, who joined the company in 2020.

Poots-Bijl (pictured) joins Ahold Delhaize from offshore construction company Van Oord, where she has been CFO since 2016. During the shareholders meeting, she said, “I will dedicate my 20 years of CFO experience in various industries, my passion, time and high level of energy to the company and its strategy, with a keen eye on people, sustainability and innovation.”

“We are looking forward to Jolanda starting,” noted Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “Her extensive experience as a finance leader and passion for digital transformation and sustainability will be of important value to our company.”

Knight will return to the United States with her family after more than 25 years in Europe. She has accepted a position with multinational automaker Stellantic at its Auburn Hills, Mich., office.

Last month, it was revealed that Rom Kosla, EVP, IT, and CIO at Ahold Delhaize USA, will leave the company to become CIO at Houston-based global edge-to-cloud company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HBE) in July.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.