On the last day of the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show, which ran June 25-27 at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Center, Lewis Road Creamery 10 Star Certified Salted Butter was named 2023 sofi Product of the Year and Mochidoki Vegan Passionfruit Mochi Ice Cream was named sofi New Product of the Year.

Buyers attending the show anonymously tasted and rated the top-scoring 2023 sofi Gold Award and New Product Award-winning products.

“We are very, very excited to receive this award for our product that comes from our small region of Waikato on the other side of the world,” Jason Clements, general manager for Lewis Road Creamery, told the New York-based Specialty Food Association. “To be recognized will mean so much to the farms we work with in New Zealand.”

Meanwhile. Ken Gordon, co-founder of New York-based Mochidoki, told the association: “We are jumping in joy to receive this! It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work. It confirms that mochi ice cream is here to stay.”

Other sofi New Product Award finalists tasted by buyers included:

• Divina/FoodMatch Inc. First Crush Olive Oil

• St. Croix Chocolate Co. Bourbon Pecan Toffee

• Holland’s Family Cheese Marieke Gouda Limited Edition

• Sal de Ibiza La Vie en Rose Chips

Among the sofi Gold Award-winning finalists that buyers tasted were:

• CocoTutti Chocolates Moroccan Spice With Lime

• Natura Viva/Manfredi Barbera & Figli S.p.A. Extra Virgin Olive Oil – P.D.O. Monte Etna – Organic

• Del Duca/Creminelli Fine Meats Dry Cured Prosciutto

• Flouwer Co. Cocktail Cubes – Orange Blossom

The 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 23-25 in New York.