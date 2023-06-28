BJ’s Wholesale Club and Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market have both launched fuel promotions around the Fourth of July.

From June 22 to July 4, BJ’s customers can save 50 cents per gallon at BJ's gas stations when they spend $150 or more in one transaction, with no limit to how many times they can take advantage of this offer. The gas promotion is in addition to the retailer’s Fuel Saver program.

Meanwhile, from June 30 through July 4, regular unleaded gasoline will be priced at $2.75 per gallon for all myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members at every GetGo location. This same cents-off discount for myPerks Pay Direct and AdvantagePay members will also apply to all other fuel grades, including premium and diesel. Both programs are extensions of Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty platform, enabling those who enroll to pay electronically for fuel and grocery purchases directly from their bank accounts. Enrollment in myPerks Pay Direct is free.

This is the first of several exclusive discounts and bonuses planned for myPerks Pay Direct members throughout the summer. Beginning July 6 and running for a limited time, members will receive an extra “perk” per dollar when they use myPerks Pay Direct for purchases at any GetGo, Giant Eagle or Market District location.

Convenience store chain GetGo, with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana, is operated by Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle Inc., No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, and also one of PG’s Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers. Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s, with 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 19 states, is No. 27 on PG’s list.