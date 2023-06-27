Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is marking a sustainability milestone. The organic and natural grocer revealed that it has prevented 500 million single-use plastic bags from having an impact on the environment.

According to Natural Grocers, its use of disposable bag-free checkouts and other practices began in 2009 with a Bring Your Own Bag program. In addition to diverting waste, the program has helped local communities, as the grocer donates 5 cents to a local food bank every time shoppers bring their own bags.

"Natural Grocers is proud to achieve this milestone with the help of our conscientious customers. Eliminating the use of plastic bags at checkout was a system-level decision that was enthusiastically embraced by our company, customers and good4u Crew, knowing it was an important way to reduce the environmental impact of plastic bag waste,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing. “This practice has also enabled us to donate over $1.5 million to our local food banks, which perfectly aligns with one of our Five Founding Principles, 'A Commitment to Community.’”

As it attains one sustainability milestone, the retailer continues to work toward other goals to reduce waste and optimize resources. Three years ago, Natural Grocers switched to plant-based compostable produce bags and 100% recycled, recyclable and compostable paper bags, and recently halved the use of plastic stretch wrap in its bulk packaging facility and distribution center.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.