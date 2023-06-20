The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is becoming a grocery megaplex with the expansion of yet another retailer. As grocers including H-E-B, The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corp. and Albertsons Cos. are adding new stores in that area, reports surfaced that H Mart – the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S. – is planning a new location in Dallas.

Earlier this month, the Dallas City Council passed a $4 million grant and tax incentive package to bring H Mart into Dallas. The store in the Koreatown neighborhood will span more than 74,000 square feet and follows years of discussions and proposals.

"I'm very excited to welcome H Mart to the city of Dallas. H Mart is not just a grocery store, H Mart is an experience," said Omar Narvaez, the deputy mayor of Dallas who represents the Koreatown district. "You name it, they got it inside of their stores."

H Mart currently runs two other stores in Texas, in the cities of Plano and Carrollton.

Based in Lyndhurst, N.J., H Mart operates 97 stores across 14 states. The Asian grocery chain is No. 82 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.