Circana, formerly NPD and IRI, has launched Circana Lift for Snap Inc., creator of Snapchat. Circana Lift enables CPG manufacturers and retailers to accurately measure how their Snapchat advertising campaigns drive offline sales, providing invaluable insights into campaign effectiveness.

Circana Lift offers advertisers the ability to answer key performance questions related to ad campaign efficacy and efficiency and drive tangible business outcomes. With this measurement solution, advertisers can determine whether their campaigns effectively increase incremental purchases, attract new households, and encourage households that viewed the ads to spend more per purchase.

“Marketing to customers is a multifaceted challenge and assessing the success of digital advertising campaigns in driving in-store sales has remained a significant obstacle for advertisers,” said Amy Marentic, president, Global Solutions, Chicago-based Circana. “Our partnership with Snap bridges the gap between online media exposure and offline sales lift, empowering advertisers to unlock the true potential of their advertising efforts and drive measurable results in today's complex and competitive market.”

Circana Lift seamlessly integrates Circana’s extensive point-of-sale, frequent shopper, causal, and media exposure data, empowering marketers to analyze actual in-store sales lift impact in real time throughout a campaign. By leveraging data from loyalty card programs, Circana’s proprietary shopper panel, and various other data assets at the SKU and shopper level, Circana Lift enables advertisers to make data-driven decisions and drive sales in real time.

"We understand how crucial it is for CPG brands to precisely evaluate their advertising campaigns' effectiveness. That's why we're teaming up with Circana, aiding these vital advertisers in optimizing their Snapchat campaigns for more efficient and impactful results," stated Christopher Plambeck, VP of marketing science at Santa Monica, Calif.-based Snap Inc.