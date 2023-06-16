Advertisement

News Briefs

06/16/2023

BJ’s Names 2 New Independent Directors to Board

Warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has named Steven L. Ortega and C. Marie Robinson to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Ortega and Robinson are filling recent vacancies on BJ’s board.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve and Marie, as they bring strong industry expertise and unique perspectives to our board,” said BJ’s Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy. “Steve is an accomplished executive with decades of retail and omnichannel experience, and Marie’s deep knowledge of supply chain transformation is invaluable as we now control our perishable and ambient supply chains. We look forward to their future contributions to BJ’s as we continue to execute on our goals of delivering long-term profitable growth and value creation.”

Ortega is currently chairman of the board of Leslie’s Inc., a company offering direct-to-consumer pool and spa care products and services. Prior to Leslie’s , he held a number of leadership positions at Bi-Lo LLC, American Stores Co. and Lucky Stores Inc. Robinson has been EVP and chief supply chain officer of food products distributor Sysco Corp. since 2020. Before that, she was SVP, chief operations and transformation officer of Capri Holding Ltd., the parent holding company of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Her previous roles span various logistics and supply chain-focused leadership positions at ToysRUs, The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., Smart & Final Stores LLC, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 19 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

06/14/2023

NFRA to Induct 2 Industry Leaders Into Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed that Joe D’Alberto, director of sales for Acosta Sales & Marketing, and H.V. “Skip” Shaw, retired president and CEO of NFRA, will be inducted into the trade organization’s Refrigerated Hall of Fame, which honors individuals for their contributions to and leadership of the refrigerated food industry. 

D’Alberto's (left in photo) experience includes stints at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., Coca-Cola, and Allegiance Sales & Marketing. He has been actively involved with NFRA since 1993, serving as chairman for two years, and continues to contribute as an active board member. After retiring from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta this December, he plans to travel and remain involved with industry associations. 

Shaw joined NFRA in June 1984 as director of membership services, became VP in 1986, was promoted to EVP in 1987 and assumed additional duties as COO in 2001. Following the retirement of Nevin Montgomery, he was named president and CEO in 2010, retiring 10 years later. Shaw was instrumental in bringing the refrigerated category into the National Frozen Food Association and in forming NFRA. 

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention during the Membership Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Marriott Marquis & Marina, in San Diego.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It’s the sponsor of March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion. 

06/14/2023

USDA Aims to Bolster Animal-Raising Claims on Meat, Poultry Labels

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) will shortly take steps to improve its label approval program for meat and poultry products to avoid consumer confusion. Specifically, the agency will release revised industry guidelines encouraging companies to strengthen their documentation substantiating animal-raising claims and to use third-party certification to verify those claims.

The FSIS will additionally conduct a sampling project of antibiotic residues in cattle to determine whether further measures may be needed to verify “raised without antibiotics” claims, including the requirement that producers submit laboratory test results. The agency may also make rules related to these actions, thereby codifying the changes. 

“Consumers should be able to trust that the label claims they see on products bearing the USDA mark of inspection are truthful and accurate,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “USDA is taking action … to ensure the integrity of animal-raising claims and level the playing field for producers who are truthfully using these claims, which we know consumers value and rely on to guide their meat- and poultry-purchasing decisions.”

In response to these moves, Dena Jones, farmed animal program director for the Washington, D.C.-based Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), noted: “AWI welcomes the FSIS’ announcement and the actions it intends to take to strengthen its meat and poultry label approval program. We support the agency’s efforts to ensure the accuracy of ‘raised without antibiotics’ claims, enhance substantiation of animal-raising claims, and increase the use of third-party certification to verify those claims.”

AWI has also asked the agency to clarify the difference between “free range” and “pasture raised” claims.

06/14/2023

Walmart to Open 1st Own Case-Ready Beef Facility in Kansas

Walmart is adding another link to its chain. The retailer announced the addition of a vertically integrated beef facility in Olathe, Kan., with a planned opening in 2025.

The processing plant will be Walmart’s first owned and operated case-ready beef operation. The site will supply packaged Angus beef to Walmart stores throughout the Midwest. As part of its in-house portfolio, the country’s No. 1 retailer will also provide Angus products from Sustainable Beef, LLC of North Platte, Neb.; Walmart made an equity investment in that facility in 2022.

Having its own plant makes sense for many reasons, Walmart contends. In addition to shoring up availability of popular beef products, the operation will offer greater transparency into the retailer’s supply chain and bolster the local economy by creating more than 600 new jobs.

David Baskin, SVP, deli, meat and seafood, and Bruce Heckman, VP, manufacturing, private brands, shared in a blog post on the company’s website that the Olathe facility will enable Walmart to realize a true end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef, a goal the company first announced in 2019.  “The way our customers shop for food has evolved over the past few years, with more seeking greater transparency in the supply chain. We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we're delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers,” they wrote.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North AmericaPG also named it as one of its Retailers of the Century.

06/12/2023

Rite Aid Appoints Chief Legal Officer

Thomas Sabatino has joined Rite Aid as EVP and chief legal officer. A member of the company’s executive leadership team, Sabatino oversees the company’s legal affairs, including enterprise risk management, compliance, regulatory affairs and privacy.

“As we continue to accelerate our performance and grow our capabilities, we are pleased to welcome Tom to the Rite Aid team,” said Elizabeth “Busy” Burr, Rite Aid’s interim CEO, to whom Sabatino reports. “We believe Tom’s proven leadership and extensive background in the health care industry and company transformations will help us further our mission to provide whole health for life to all of our customers.”

Sabatino brings to his latest role four decades of experience in the legal field navigating complex business needs, most recently as EVP and general counsel at automotive components company Tenneco Inc. His health care experience includes executive roles at Aetna, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Schering Plough Corp. and Baxter International Inc., where in each instance he drove large-scale growth and operational effectiveness.

“This is an exciting time to join Rite Aid and be part of a performance-driven workforce focused on revitalizing operations and making a meaningful impact on improving health outcomes for all people,” noted Sabatino. “I look forward to supporting these efforts while strengthening our internal legal, compliance, and governance-related capabilities so that Rite Aid remains uniquely positioned to realize its vision for the modern pharmacy.”

Employing more than 6,300 pharmacists, Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates 2,300-plus retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. The company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on PG’s list.

06/12/2023

WinCo Planning Large-Scale Warehouse Operation in Washington

Idaho-based WinCo Foods is looking to build a large distribution warehouse that would service its stores throughout the Pacific Northwest. According to a local report, the grocer has filed permit requests for the facility, which will be located in Ellensburg, Wash., and will include storage for dry goods, frozen foods and refrigerated foods.

WinCo is proposing to build a 1.12-million-square-foot grocery distribution warehouse on a 108-acre site, which would also include an on-site gas station, a 48,000-square-foot truck returns warehouse and check-in buildings.

WinCo currently operates distribution centers in Boise, Idaho; Denton, Texas; Modesto, Calif.; and Phoenix. A separate facility was tentatively planned for Seattle, but that never came to fruition.

WinCo is an employee-owned company based in Boise, Idaho, that employs more than 20,000 individuals and operates 138 stores in the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, California, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Texas. The company is No. 42 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.