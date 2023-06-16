Warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has named Steven L. Ortega and C. Marie Robinson to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Ortega and Robinson are filling recent vacancies on BJ’s board.

“We are pleased to welcome Steve and Marie, as they bring strong industry expertise and unique perspectives to our board,” said BJ’s Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy. “Steve is an accomplished executive with decades of retail and omnichannel experience, and Marie’s deep knowledge of supply chain transformation is invaluable as we now control our perishable and ambient supply chains. We look forward to their future contributions to BJ’s as we continue to execute on our goals of delivering long-term profitable growth and value creation.”

Ortega is currently chairman of the board of Leslie’s Inc., a company offering direct-to-consumer pool and spa care products and services. Prior to Leslie’s , he held a number of leadership positions at Bi-Lo LLC, American Stores Co. and Lucky Stores Inc. Robinson has been EVP and chief supply chain officer of food products distributor Sysco Corp. since 2020. Before that, she was SVP, chief operations and transformation officer of Capri Holding Ltd., the parent holding company of Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Her previous roles span various logistics and supply chain-focused leadership positions at ToysRUs, The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., Smart & Final Stores LLC, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates 238 clubs and 168 BJ’s Gas locations in 19 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.