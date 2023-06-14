The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has revealed that Joe D’Alberto, director of sales for Acosta Sales & Marketing, and H.V. “Skip” Shaw, retired president and CEO of NFRA, will be inducted into the trade organization’s Refrigerated Hall of Fame, which honors individuals for their contributions to and leadership of the refrigerated food industry.

D’Alberto's (left in photo) experience includes stints at Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., Coca-Cola, and Allegiance Sales & Marketing. He has been actively involved with NFRA since 1993, serving as chairman for two years, and continues to contribute as an active board member. After retiring from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Acosta this December, he plans to travel and remain involved with industry associations.

Shaw joined NFRA in June 1984 as director of membership services, became VP in 1986, was promoted to EVP in 1987 and assumed additional duties as COO in 2001. Following the retirement of Nevin Montgomery, he was named president and CEO in 2010, retiring 10 years later. Shaw was instrumental in bringing the refrigerated category into the National Frozen Food Association and in forming NFRA.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Convention during the Membership Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Marriott Marquis & Marina, in San Diego.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based NFRA is a nonprofit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. It’s the sponsor of March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and the June/July Ice Cream & Novelties promotion.