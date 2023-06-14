Walmart is adding another link to its chain. The retailer announced the addition of a vertically integrated beef facility in Olathe, Kan., with a planned opening in 2025.

The processing plant will be Walmart’s first owned and operated case-ready beef operation. The site will supply packaged Angus beef to Walmart stores throughout the Midwest. As part of its in-house portfolio, the country’s No. 1 retailer will also provide Angus products from Sustainable Beef, LLC of North Platte, Neb.; Walmart made an equity investment in that facility in 2022.

Having its own plant makes sense for many reasons, Walmart contends. In addition to shoring up availability of popular beef products, the operation will offer greater transparency into the retailer’s supply chain and bolster the local economy by creating more than 600 new jobs.

David Baskin, SVP, deli, meat and seafood, and Bruce Heckman, VP, manufacturing, private brands, shared in a blog post on the company’s website that the Olathe facility will enable Walmart to realize a true end-to-end supply chain for Angus beef, a goal the company first announced in 2019. “The way our customers shop for food has evolved over the past few years, with more seeking greater transparency in the supply chain. We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we're delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers,” they wrote.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it as one of its Retailers of the Century.