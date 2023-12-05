A new Jimbo's Naturally store is coming to San Diego. Developer Sudberry Properties announced that the grocer will be part of the new mixed-use community called Civita built on a former sand and gravel quarry. The 25,000-squre-foot store is expected to open in mid-2026.

Although the store opening is a couple of years away, plans are proceeding and the groundbreaking is slated for early 2025, the developer reported.

[Read more: "USDA Introduces New Steps to Bolster Organic Markets, Support Producers"]

Jim “Jimbo” Someck, founder and owner of Jimbo’s Naturally told local media that the location was appealing. “For a number of years, we have looked for a location in Mission Valley for a new Jimbo’s store. And we’re certain we have found the perfect place at Civita,” he said. "Not only will we be able to serve the Civita community but also the surrounding area since this site is conveniently located in the heart of Mission Valley. Our customers expect great things from us, and we will not disappoint them.

Jimbo’s currently operates four locations in San Diego county, including the first store in North Park. The grocer touts its healthy offerings and carries organic, non-GMO and other products geared around health and wellness.