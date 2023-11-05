Sprouts Farmers Market, which recently revealed it is focusing on smaller format stores, is readying two new locations in the Sunshine State. As it prepares to welcome shoppers to stores in Bradenton and Fort Myers, Fla., the grocer announced virtual and in-person hiring events to help staff the sites.

The Bradenton store at 1149 Cortez Road is slated to open on June 30. Sprouts is currently seeking 100 full- and part-time workers to get it up and running and hosting in-person interviews on May 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn Sarasota.

Ahead of a July 21 opening, Sprouts is also ramping up recruiting for its Fort Meyers location at 8595 College Parkway. The retailer hopes to bring on 80 full- and part-time employees and is conducting a virtual event on May 24 and an in-person event on June 7 at the Crowne Plaza Fort Myers.

Open positions at both stores include department managers, clerks, cashiers and backup receivers, among others. More details about working at Sprouts are available at https://about.sprouts.com/careers.

Earlier this spring, Sprouts reported that it is planning to open 30 new stores this year that reflect its smaller-format, more cost-efficient model. On May 12, the retailer will welcome shoppers to its outpost in Manassas, Va.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates almost 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.