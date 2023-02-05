Save a Lot is pinpointing deals for its customers in a new, direct way. The discount retailer announced it is launching a new “Shop the Dot” program designed to steer shoppers to deeper savings.

Rolling out this week, the marketing campaign includes in-store, print and digital signage and ads that highlight regular price drops and other deals. The savings will be spotlighted in weekly circulars at savealot.com and in communications through the retailer's direct email program.

Shoppers can look for the “Lot Dot,” a visual cue based on the retailer’s logo. The dot identifies savings on key items that will be discounted from 30 to 90 days. The campaign also includes new digital ads on streaming TV and social media platforms.

“So many customers today are shopping with a limited budget. We wanted to find a fun, engaging way to help them see how they can stretch each dollar even further,” explained Mark Kotcher, SVP of field sales and marketing. “The Lot Dot is full of Save A Lot personality. Most importantly, it highlights how we’re working hard to keep great deals coming, especially as high inflation continues to challenge families.”

Save A Lot has 842 stores in 32 states. The St. Ann, Mo.-based company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.