The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has appointed Genna Gent as its EVP of industry engagement. In this position, she will engineer products, sales and business growth and oversee the areas of membership, industry solutions and meetings and events.

Gent joins the Arlington, Va.-based CBA (formerly the Grocery Manufacturers Association) from the Chicago-headquartered McDonald’s Corp. At the quick-service restaurant giant, she led the public policy and government affairs function, where she successfully impacted important legislation and shaped the company’s COVID-related government relations strategy, among other accomplishments. She also headed up government affairs for the American Beverage Association and served as deputy chief of staff for former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granhom.

“This is such an important hire at such an important time for the association and I could not be more pleased to be welcoming Genna to the team,” said David Chavern, CBA’s president and CEO. “Genna brings exceptional experience as a strategic leader spanning government, association and corporate sectors. Serving in this critical role, I’m confident Genna will continue to strengthen Consumer Brands’ position as the leading voice for the consumer products industry and expand the value proposition of the association.”

Gent said she is grateful for the opportunity to work with brands and consumers in this new capacity. “I look forward to working with the talented team to continue to build on the incredible progress to expand membership and serve our members through first-class engagement and networking opportunities and advocacy work,” she remarked.