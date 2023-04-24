As it prepares for its annual LPGA Classic golf tournament that tees off on June 15, Meijer has revealed some updates to the event. Again this year, many of the amenities and programs are designed to be family friendly.

According to Meijer, the family care area will be expanded to two on-course locations. The air-conditioned areas will provide space and features for nursing mothers and parents.

Additionally, the popular Discovery Land area for families is returning this year, Meijer said. Located off the 18th fairway, the open-air destination offers a mini golf course, corn hole and fowling lawn games, along with card-making activities and appearances by characters from Universal Studios and PBS.

“Meijer is a family company that's committed to meeting the needs of families across the Midwest, and that commitment extends to the Meijer LPGA Classic,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. “We’re excited to bring back the family-focused elements of our event that children love and adults appreciate, as well as add a few new things to make this our most memorable tournament yet.”

For tournament visitors of all ages, Meijer is also bringing back its Grand Taste Concessions space. The budget-friendly menu features items like cheeseburgers and hot dogs sold for under $4.

Spectators can enjoy other fare on the course, too. Earlier this month, Meijer said that it’s expanding the J. Brewer’s food pavilion that offers all-you-can-eat dining. This year, guests can enjoy a new “Frederik’s” food experience featuring products that are part of the retailer’s Frederik’s line of premium private label items.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held at Blythefield Country Club near Meijer’s corporate headquarters in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 15 through June 18. The event features 144 of the best female golfers who compete over 72 holes of stroke play. Proceeds from the tournament benefit Meijer’s Simply Give program supporting food pantries across the Midwest. Children ages 17 and under get free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Privately owned Meijer operates more than 400 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 20 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.