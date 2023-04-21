A provider of Louisiana-inspired ingredients has recruited a new CFO – chief fry officer. Baton Rouge, La.-based Louisiana Fish Fry Products revealed that Marcus Spears will take on that new role, providing cooking tips, sharing recipes and serving as a brand ambassador.

Spears, who played in the National Football League as a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, is currently a football analyst on ESPN. Off the gridiron, he is known for his cooking prowess. In addition to lending his culinary skills to Louisiana Fish Fry Products, he will be featured in the company’s TV, radio and social media campaigns.

"I've lived all over the U.S. in my career, and cooking with Louisiana Fish Fry Products always reminds me of home," said Spears. "Growing up in Baton Rouge, I was always watching my grandmother cook for us. I would watch her fry fish in a cast iron skillet using 'the blue bag' mix, which made it so crispy and flavorful. As I got older and started cooking for myself, I quickly learned the blue bag was Louisiana Fish Fry. So I guess you could say I have a pretty impressive resume to join the team as chief fry officer."

Caroline Gray, the company’s VP of marketing, said that Spears is a natural fit for the fun educational role. "We knew our chief fry officer role needed to be filled by someone who appreciates Louisiana flavor, brings the spice to the kitchen and can pass a good time," noted Gray.