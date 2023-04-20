The Fresh Market has launched an in-store fundraiser in states recently affected by devastating tornadoes. Customers can round up their purchases at the register or make a donation from April 19 to May 2 at stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee.

Funds raised through the campaign will support Feeding America partner food banks closest to disaster areas in each state, including:

Alabama: Montgomery Area Food Bank

Arkansas: Arkansas Foodbank

Illinois: Northern Illinois Food Bank

Indiana: Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Mississippi: Mississippi Food Network

Tennessee: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

"We are deeply saddened by the destruction and loss of life caused by the recent tornadoes," said Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. "As a company with a strong commitment to giving back to the communities we serve, we are proud to partner with Feeding America to provide critical food support to people affected by these devastating storms."

"We are grateful for The Fresh Market and their continued partnership during this critical time," said Lauren Biedron, VP of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. "This generous campaign will help provide much-needed assistance to communities put at risk for food insecurity by these devastating tornadoes.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., The Fresh Market, operating approximately 160 stores in 22 states, is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.