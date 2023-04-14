The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) board has approved proposed rules for a $240 million Food Desert Relief Tax Credit Program, which will help address food access challenges by attracting and retaining new supermarkets in the 50 Food Desert Communities (FDCs) designated by the NJEDA last year. Additionally, the board approved the sale of up to $50 million of the $240 million in tax credits in 2023, the proceeds of which will fund future grant, loan and technical assistance programs under the Food Desert Relief Act (FDRA). These programs will help increase availability of nutritious foods and develop new approaches to alleviate food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is a widespread and longstanding issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and New Jersey is taking innovative steps to ensure no resident goes hungry,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “By expanding grocery options in an intentional manner, more families across our state’s food desert communities will be able to put affordable and healthy food on their tables. Fighting food insecurity fosters greater well-being for countless communities and families, advancing our vision for a truly stronger, fairer New Jersey economy.”

The Food Desert Relief Tax Credit program establishes two types of tax credits that encourage resiliency of supermarkets for a lasting impact on communities. Both are available to new and rehabilitated supermarkets within the areas designated as FDCs, which span all 21 New Jersey counties and are home to more than 1.5 million residents. The Financing Gap Tax Credit will provide up to 40% of a project’s costs for development of the first new supermarket located in any one FDC, and up to 20% for the second new supermarket. A complete overview of the rules and more information on the Food Desert Relief Tax Credit program can be found here.