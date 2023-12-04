Advertisement

News Briefs

04/12/2023

Fresh Thyme Debuts New E-Comm Service

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Invests in CBD

Fresh Thyme Market is rolling out a new pickup service. The retailer is adding its own e-commerce offering, dubbed  "Real At Your Fingertips,” that gives shoppers access to the same prices as goods sold in its physical stores.

According to the retailer, orders are picked by team members who are trained to choose high-quality products that reflect its standards. Flexibility is part of the service, too, as customers have the ability to edit or cancel their order until the picking process begins.

Shoppers pay a convenience fee of $1.95 for pickup orders over $35. Delivery of groceries from Fresh Thyme stores is already available through the third-party Instacart platform.

"We are excited to bring a more convenient way of shopping to our loyal and new customers with this e-commerce launch," said Liz Zolcak, president of Fresh Thyme Market. "We are proud to be able to bring our great in-store shopping experience to life, online. With our new appealing and convenient e-comm experience, we can provide more shoppers with savings without sacrificing quality or freshness."

This is the latest service that Fresh Thyme has added to enhance the shopper experience, whether in store or online. In March, Fresh Thyme became the first retailer to offer a smart shelf tag technology from the Learn & Earn program powered by Merryfield Rewards, to engage and educate shoppers about products at the point of sale.

With 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Market is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/12/2023

Family Dollar Founder Dead at 85

To Mask or Not To Mask — Retailers Set Fresh Policies

Leon Levine, who founded the Family Dollar discount store chain, died earlier this month at 85, according to The Leon Levine Foundation, a philanthropic organization Levine later established. No cause of death was given.

A college dropout, Levine opened the first Family Dollar store in 1959 at the age 22 in Charlotte, N.C., with a cousin, selling clothes, cleaning supplies and staple items for less than $2, CNN reported. By 1969, the chain operated 50 stores across the rural South. It went public in 1970. When Levine retired from the company in the early 2000s, it had around 4,500 stores. Dollar Tree bought the chain in 2015 for nearly $9 billion, and more than 8,000 stores currently operate under the Family Dollar banner.

According to CNN, Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are now the fastest-growing U.S. retailers. 

After his retirement, Levine became a notable philanthropist, donating generously to universities, hospitals and Jewish organizations. As his death notice observed, “In the same way his style shaped Family Dollar Stores … he shaped what has become one of the most impactful philanthropic foundations in the Carolinas and the Southeast.”

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operated 16,293 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of Oct. 29. The company is No. 29 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. With 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General is No. 15 on PG's list.

04/12/2023

Harris Teeter Implements New Paid Parental Leave Policy

Harris Teeter Teaser

Harris Teeter has revealed that it will offer a paid parental leave benefit to all full-time associates, effective immediately. Offering much-needed time off to bond with their child, the benefit provides parents four weeks of paid parental leave within the first 12 months after the birth or adoption of a child.

“Family is at the core of our business as our friendly associates serve millions of families every day with our fresh, high-quality product,” said Ted Harrington, VP of human resources. “Harris Teeter is committed to enriching the lives of our associates and their families, and we are proud to offer this new policy to demonstrate our support for working families.”

This benefit adds to Harris Teeter’s comprehensive compensation and benefit program, which includes competitive health care, life insurance, paid time off, education assistance and profit-sharing benefits.

“I’m incredibly proud to work for a company that is a champion for parents and families,” said LeAnn Sek, Harris Teeter’s Women Empowerment Group (WEG) co-chair and district manager. “When surveyed, our valued associates ranked paid parental leave as the No. 1 way Harris Teeter could better support parents throughout the organization, so I’m thrilled to see the policy be put into place.”

A wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., which is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocers 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter employs 36,000 associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

04/12/2023

SpartanNash Elevates David Sisk to EVP, Chief Customer Officer

SpartanNash, David Sisk teaser

SpartanNash has promoted David Sisk from SVP to EVP, chief customer officer. In the role, Sisk oversees customer engagements for all national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, and the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency and military Exchanges worldwide.

Sisk began his career with SpartanNash in 2020 as president of SpartanNash Military, and also held positions at OSC-WEBco and Procter & Gamble. 

"David's role is vital to delivering on our signature strength to be the most customer-focused, innovative food solutions company," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "He and his team have greatly enhanced the support and services we provide to our customers, helping the company grow market share in our wholesale distribution business."

SpartanNash's core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.

04/12/2023

Southeastern Grocers Kicks Off Campaign for Local Children’s Hospitals

hospital patient

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is launching its annual community donation program supporting nine children’s hospitals in the region. From now through April 25, shoppers at its banners Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can donate $1 or $5 or round up their total grocery bill.

All donations will support local children’s hospital partners that provide crucial care for area children and their families. Participating hospitals include Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., Children’s of Alabama, Children’s of Mississippi and Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

Since Southeastern Grocers introduced the program in 2021, the retailer has raised more than $858,000 for its children’s hospital partners.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives of local children with this initiative. Our heartfelt hope is that, together, we can make a meaningful difference and support the invaluable work of these remarkable hospitals,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers’ chief people officer.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/12/2023

Ahold Delhaize Holds Annual General Meeting

5. AHOLD DELHAIZE USA INVESTING $480M TO TRANSFORM SUPPLY CHAIN

Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in its hometown of Zaandam, the Netherlands, on April 12. One hundred and thirty-six shareholders, representing about 660 million shares, attended in person and virtually. They adopted Ahold Delhaize’s 2022 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2022 annual dividend of €1.05 per common share for the full year.

During the meeting, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller, and soon-to-depart CFO Natalie Knight presented a review of fiscal year 2022 and the company’s strategy, and discussed its response to changes in market conditions and society with regard to local communities. The presentation highlighted financial performance and outlook; strategic priorities, including health and sustainability, talent, and omnichannel goals; and the company’s local brands in 10 markets across the United States, Europe and Indonesia.

Additionally, shareholders approved the following (re)appointments:

• Peter Agnefjäll, Bill McEwan and Katie Doyle to continue as members of the supervisory board.
• Julia Vander Ploeg as a new member of the supervisory board.
• Muller to continue as a member of the management board.
• JJ Fleeman as a new member of the management board.

Muller will continue as president and CEO of the company, Fleeman will succeed Kevin Holt as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Agnefjäll will continue as chair of the supervisory board. 

Ahold Delhaize's family of local brands employs more than 414,000 associates in 7,659 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA, operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in the United States.