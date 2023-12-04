Southeastern Grocers Inc. is launching its annual community donation program supporting nine children’s hospitals in the region. From now through April 25, shoppers at its banners Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie can donate $1 or $5 or round up their total grocery bill.

All donations will support local children’s hospital partners that provide crucial care for area children and their families. Participating hospitals include Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Studer Family Children’s Hospital in Pensacola, Fla., Children’s of Alabama, Children’s of Mississippi and Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans.

Since Southeastern Grocers introduced the program in 2021, the retailer has raised more than $858,000 for its children’s hospital partners.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives of local children with this initiative. Our heartfelt hope is that, together, we can make a meaningful difference and support the invaluable work of these remarkable hospitals,” said Raymond Rhee, Southeastern Grocers’ chief people officer.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with more than 420 grocery stores, approximately 180 liquor stores and more than 230 in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.