News Briefs

04/12/2023

Ahold Delhaize Holds Annual General Meeting

5. AHOLD DELHAIZE USA INVESTING $480M TO TRANSFORM SUPPLY CHAIN

Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in its hometown of Zaandam, the Netherlands, on April 12. One hundred and thirty-six shareholders, representing about 660 million shares, attended in person and virtually. They adopted Ahold Delhaize’s 2022 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2022 annual dividend of €1.05 per common share for the full year.

During the meeting, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller, and soon-to-depart CFO Natalie Knight presented a review of fiscal year 2022 and the company’s strategy, and discussed its response to changes in market conditions and society with regard to local communities. The presentation highlighted financial performance and outlook; strategic priorities, including health and sustainability, talent, and omnichannel goals; and the company’s local brands in 10 markets across the United States, Europe and Indonesia.

Additionally, shareholders approved the following (re)appointments:

• Peter Agnefjäll, Bill McEwan and Katie Doyle to continue as members of the supervisory board.
• Julia Vander Ploeg as a new member of the supervisory board.
• Muller to continue as a member of the management board.
• JJ Fleeman as a new member of the management board.

Muller will continue as president and CEO of the company, Fleeman will succeed Kevin Holt as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Agnefjäll will continue as chair of the supervisory board. 

Ahold Delhaize’s family of local brands employs more than 414,000 associates in 7,659 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA, operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in the United States.

04/11/2023

Dollar General Promotes 1 Exec, Hires Another

Dollar General Collier Fort Teaser

Discount retailer Dollar General Corp. has appointed two executives to new leadership roles.

Kelly Collier (left in picture) has been promoted to SVP, assistant general counsel. In her new role, Collier will continue to lead the Dollar General’s business law team as she supports and advises those managing the company’s operations and strategic initiatives. She also oversees the management of regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and review, business litigation, subsidiary management, and intellectual property. Most recently, Collier advised on matters such as Dollar General’s entry into Mexico and its evolution of DG Media Network. She joined Dollar General in 2009 as a senior attorney and has held roles of increasing responsibility over the course of her 14 years with the company.

Peggie Fort has joined Dollar General as VP, inventory and demand management. In this position, Fort will lead collaboration with merchandising, finance and the ONE Supply Chain network on forecasting, ordering and inventory levels. She has 30-plus years of experience in retail, including global merchandise planning, buying and allocation functions at e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, wholesale, and corporate organizations.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/11/2023

BJ’s Lowers Gas Prices in April

BJ's Gas Teaser

Although it already touts everyday low fuel prices, BJ’s Wholesale Club has committed to help its members save on gas by offering even more value at the pump. From April 10-30, BJ’s is offering .50 cents off per gallon of gas, at a same-day fill-up, whenever members spend more than $150 on practically anything in-club or by choosing one of BJ’s pickup shopping options. Members can then redeem their gas discount at the pump on the same day.

The promotion is available at all BJ’s Gas locations. BJ’s gas stations offer regular, premium and diesel fuel options.

This isn't the only way members can save at the pump. In February, BJ’s launched a new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, the BJ’s One Mastercard program. Among other benefits, BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders can receive 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card to fuel up.

In other BJ's news, the retailer recently revealed stellar fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results, marking myriad records with continued club growth, comparable club sales and all-time high renewal rates. The retailer also surpassed $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the company’s history.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/11/2023

HelloFresh Introduces ‘Guardians’ Snack Kit, Recipe Series

HelloFresh Guardians of the Galaxy Snack Adventure Kit Teaser

HelloFresh is introducing a limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit containing Zarg Nut Bites, as seen in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, and Mango Milky Fizz, as seen in the most recent Guardians trailer, along with a Guardians Recipe Adventure recipe series. Both products were inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which premieres in theaters on May 5. 

The kit offers pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe cards to make two servings of Zarg Nut Bites and Mango Milky Fizz at home, in addition to collectible milk cartons and a jar. Zarg Nut Bites are crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce and chocolate chips combined in a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat, while Mango Milky Fizz consists of apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer and mango bits for a bubbly, subtly sweet drink. 

[Read more: "HelloFresh Achieves Milestone FY22"]

Consumers can purchase the kit on a first-come, first-served basis, with no HelloFresh subscription required, starting April 17 at 12 p.m. EST by going online, with additional kits arriving on April 24 and May 1 at 12 p.m. EST. 

The recipe series of six, with two recipes featured per week, is now available for HelloFresh customers: 

• Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds
• “Destroyed” Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans
• Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips
• Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley 
• Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower
• Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños & Radishes

Berlin-based  HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.

04/07/2023

Walmart Names Its 1st-Ever Chief Belonging Officer

Walmart Denise Molloy Teaser

As part of Walmart’s continued focus on creating a culture of belonging at Walmart and accelerating its culture, diversity and equity efforts, the company has hired Denise Malloy as its first-ever chief belonging officer, an evolution of the chief diversity officer position.

Joining the company on April 14 after an extensive search, Molloy will establish a strategy to ensure that Walmart is a place where everyone feels they’re welcome and belong. She will work closely with the company’s associate resource groups, officer caucus leadership teams and shared-value networks, as well as the president’s inclusion council, to accelerate Walmart’s focus on belonging throughout Walmart.

[Read more: "Walmart Reveals Growth Strategy, Next-Gen Supply Chain"]

Molloy has spent the past 17 years at Johnson Controls, a Fortune 500 company, where she helped create its award-winning culture, inclusion, equity and diversity practices. At Johnson Controls she held several key leadership roles, most recently as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion. She also worked at J.P. Morgan and Xerox.

Molloy and her husband, Paul, are relocating to Bentonville, Ark., Walmart’s headquarters city.

Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

04/07/2023

Natural Grocers Rolls Out Annual Earth Month Campaign

NG Ladybug

Natural Grocers is living up to its name, teaming up with the nonprofit Beyond Pesticides group for an initiative supporting pesticide-free green spaces. The retailer is kicking off its sixth annual Ladybug Love campaign during Earth Month and will highlight the crucial role that ladybugs play in regenerative farming and food production.

The campaign will raise funds for Beyond Pesticides’ Organic Parks Project that aims to curb the use of synthetic pesticides at parks in Natural Grocers’ communities. According to Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers, the campaign has enabled the group to convert a dozen parks and playing fields to natural areas across several states. “We know that protecting these tiny, beneficial insects makes a real difference in regenerating our planet. Cleaner air, water and land make for a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has championed since 1955. We thank our customers in advance for their generosity and enthusiasm towards this cause in 2023,” she said.

Shoppers are encouraged to take or renew a pledge online to support 100% organic produce and commit to not using chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects in their yards, gardens and homes. Throughout Earth Month, Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every customer pledge signed online and $2 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold at its stores.

Shoppers who make a pledge to the campaign between April 1-15 will receive a $5 coupon for purchases on Earth Day, April 22. Natural Grocers is also offering a $500 store gift card as a prize in a ladybug-counting contest through its store magazine.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.