Ahold Delhaize held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in its hometown of Zaandam, the Netherlands, on April 12. One hundred and thirty-six shareholders, representing about 660 million shares, attended in person and virtually. They adopted Ahold Delhaize’s 2022 financial statements and agreed to the proposed 2022 annual dividend of €1.05 per common share for the full year.

During the meeting, Ahold Delhaize President and CEO Frans Muller, and soon-to-depart CFO Natalie Knight presented a review of fiscal year 2022 and the company’s strategy, and discussed its response to changes in market conditions and society with regard to local communities. The presentation highlighted financial performance and outlook; strategic priorities, including health and sustainability, talent, and omnichannel goals; and the company’s local brands in 10 markets across the United States, Europe and Indonesia.

Additionally, shareholders approved the following (re)appointments:

• Peter Agnefjäll, Bill McEwan and Katie Doyle to continue as members of the supervisory board.

• Julia Vander Ploeg as a new member of the supervisory board.

• Muller to continue as a member of the management board.

• JJ Fleeman as a new member of the management board.

Muller will continue as president and CEO of the company, Fleeman will succeed Kevin Holt as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, and Agnefjäll will continue as chair of the supervisory board.

Ahold Delhaize’s family of local brands employs more than 414,000 associates in 7,659 grocery and specialty stores. Ahold Delhaize USA, operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states under the Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop brands, as well as e-grocer FreshDirect, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in the United States.