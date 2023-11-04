Discount retailer Dollar General Corp. has appointed two executives to new leadership roles.

Kelly Collier (left in picture) has been promoted to SVP, assistant general counsel. In her new role, Collier will continue to lead the Dollar General’s business law team as she supports and advises those managing the company’s operations and strategic initiatives. She also oversees the management of regulatory compliance, contract negotiation and review, business litigation, subsidiary management, and intellectual property. Most recently, Collier advised on matters such as Dollar General’s entry into Mexico and its evolution of DG Media Network. She joined Dollar General in 2009 as a senior attorney and has held roles of increasing responsibility over the course of her 14 years with the company.

Peggie Fort has joined Dollar General as VP, inventory and demand management. In this position, Fort will lead collaboration with merchandising, finance and the ONE Supply Chain network on forecasting, ordering and inventory levels. She has 30-plus years of experience in retail, including global merchandise planning, buying and allocation functions at e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, wholesale, and corporate organizations.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.