Although it already touts everyday low fuel prices, BJ’s Wholesale Club has committed to help its members save on gas by offering even more value at the pump. From April 10-30, BJ’s is offering .50 cents off per gallon of gas, at a same-day fill-up, whenever members spend more than $150 on practically anything in-club or by choosing one of BJ’s pickup shopping options. Members can then redeem their gas discount at the pump on the same day.

The promotion is available at all BJ’s Gas locations. BJ’s gas stations offer regular, premium and diesel fuel options.

This isn't the only way members can save at the pump. In February, BJ’s launched a new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, the BJ’s One Mastercard program. Among other benefits, BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders can receive 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card to fuel up.

In other BJ's news, the retailer recently revealed stellar fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results, marking myriad records with continued club growth, comparable club sales and all-time high renewal rates. The retailer also surpassed $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the company’s history.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.