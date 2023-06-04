Walmart has revealed plans to build its own electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network at thousands of Walmart and Sam’s Club locations throughout the United States by 2030. This would be in addition to the nearly 1,300 EV fast-charging stations the company already offers at more than 280 U.S. facilities (pictured). The goal, according to a blog post by Vishal Kapadia, SVP, energy transformation, is “to make EV ownership more accessible, reliable, convenient and affordable for [customers and members] across the country.”

Added Kapadia: “With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas. Easy access to on-the-go charging is a game-changer for drivers who have been hesitant to purchase an EV for concerns they won’t be able to find a charger in a clean, bright and safe location when needed.”

While they charge their cars at Every Day Low Price rates, consumers can pick up essentials for their families or something to eat, he noted.

Walmart aims to help expand domestic EV-charging capacity across states, in line with the company’s other investments to transform its business and product supply chains to be more regenerative.

