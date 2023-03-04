To mark Earth Month in April, meal kit company Green Chef has introduced an Earth Month Selects menu category featuring 12 premium sustainable recipes. The new menu items offer bold flavors made with sustainably sourced seafood, organic proteins, produce and eggs, as well as upcycled ingredients. The recipes were also created to have a lower carbon footprint.

Featuring such recipes as Shiitake Mushroom Bok Choy Udon Soup with Egg, Salmon Truffle Mushroom Florentine with Roasted Herb Potatoes, Chicken Broccoli Spaghetti Squash Scampi, and Peruvian Barramundi With Lime Honey Carrots and Savory Garlic Butter Paprika Potatoes, the earth-friendly series provides options for omnivore, keto, vegetarian and vegan diets. Three recipes will be available each week throughout the month of April for an additional cost of $2.99-$9.99 per serving.

The earth-friendly rollout comes in tandem with Green Chef’s partnership with One Tree Planted, a Shelburne, Vt.-based nonprofit organization focused on global reforestation. During the month of April, Green Chef will plant a tree in northern Thailand for every new and returning customer who signs up to receive a Green Chef box of meal kits.

The first CCOF-certified organic meal kit company, Boulder, Colo-based Green Chef has also committed to reduce the environmental impact of its meal kits by offsetting 100% of its plastic packaging and direct carbon emissions generated from its operations, travel and shipping, and by producing less food waste than traditional grocery store meals. Green Chef is owned by Berlin-based HelloFresh, which operates in 18 international markets and is No. 50 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North